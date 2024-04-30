Qmulos Enhances Q-Compliance Platform, Adds Support for CMMC Level 3 Requirements, NERP CIP, OSCAL Interoperability, NIST 800-53 Rev. 5 Migration Capabilities, and Creates Technical Add-Ons for OpenShift and Microsoft Azure

Cutting-edge compliance, security, and risk management automation provider updates its platform with new features to help security teams comply with the latest compliance industry standards and help them make evidence-based decisions confidently through real-time insights

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced significant updates to its flagship compliance automation platform, Q-Compliance . Q-Compliance V4.5.0, now generally available, features added support for the recently released CMMC level 3 compliance requirements ; NERC CIP support for North American electric utility companies; and enhanced data migration capabilities to help security and risk management teams migrate NIST 800-53 rev. 4 objectives and results to rev. 5 objectives.

Qmulos has also created support for technical add-ons OpenShift® and Microsoft Azure, enabling security and risk management teams to run and manage containerized applications.

"Cybersecurity standards and controls are increasing in pace and complexity, and the stakes are high for the compliance, security, and risk management teams of companies that don't comply," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos. "With our latest updates to Q-Compliance, we have made significant enhancements to the platform to ease the headaches of implementing and maintaining these standards, which requires a deep understanding of various systems, networks, and software and alignment with legal language."

Later in Q2 2024, Qmulos will add support for NIST's OSCAL interoperability standard as recommended by FEDRAMP for sending and receiving artifacts, and will also introduce additional scorecards to help organizations assess the maturity of their Zero Trust implementation. These scorecards will encompass various criteria, including the mapping of CISA's memorandum to CSF, alignment with NIST 1800.35E ZTA, and a third based on OMB M-22-09. Zero Trust operates under the assumption that no entity, whether inside or outside the network, should be trusted by default. Instead, Qmulos allows trust to be verified continuously based on real-time evidence.

Qmulos will also launch support in Q2 for the NYDFS Cybersecurity Regulation, which requires New York insurance companies, banks, and other regulated financial services institutions, including agencies and branches of non-US banks licensed in the state of NY, to assess their cybersecurity risk profile.

For more details on our latest releases, supporting apps, and technical add-ons, visit https://www.qmulos.com/ .

