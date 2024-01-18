QNAP Releases Thunderbolt™ 4 All-Flash NASbook, Empowering Video Production with Breakthrough Speed and Hot-Swappable M.2 SSD

TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc. launched the industry-leading Thunderbolt™ 4 all-flash NASbook TBS-h574TX that streamlines video production workflows from pre-production to post-production. It provides low-latency storage with five E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots, high-speed I/O, and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ hybrid-architecture computing power. The portable and easy-to-to use design makes the NASbook a perfect companion for video shooting sites, post-production teams, small studios, and SOHO users.

TBS-h574TX Thunderbolt™ 4 All-Flash NASbook – Unmatched performance with ZFS data protection to accelerate video projects from pre-production to post-production

"Mobility and serviceability are critical for the success of fast-paced audiovisual projects," said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "The TBS-h574TX NASbook is designed with 2.54 liters in volume and is smaller than A4 paper. Compared to Apple Mac Studio®, the compact TBS-h574TX has reduced its size by nearly 31%, allowing production teams to easily place it in various types of multimedia toolboxes and desktop environments."

The advanced hot-swappable E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots

With an E1.S to M.2 2280 NVMe SSD adapter attached to each drive bay, the TBS-h574TX all-flash NASbook allows users to flexibly install M.2 SSDs or E1.S SSDs for fast RAW file editing; hot-swappable support for M.2 SSDs, along with automatic RAID disk replacement, allows creators to replace SSDs without system downtime for streamlined ongoing project workflows.

An optimized storage and editing workstation for RAW files

The TBS-h574TX adopts the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ hybrid-architecture 12-core and 16-thread processor, with the built-in GPU for accelerating video transcoding. Its dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports provide direct connectivity to Mac/PC workstations for rough cut on-site, while the built-in 2.5GbE and 10GbE ports allow for more connected client devices for cross-team collaboration. Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports enable faster import of video materials from external storage, or connection of DAS/JBOD for archiving previous video projects. Pre-production teams can conveniently display raw footage from the NASbook on a large screen via the built-in 4K HDMI™ for easier quality reviews. The TBS-h574TX can also back up transcoded small files to myQNAPcloud Storage cloud space, allowing cross-site teams to easily access, synchronize, and share files.

Creator-oriented ZFS-based operating system

The TBS-h574TX features self-healing that automatically detects and repairs corrupted data in RAW images. With QNAP's patented QSAL algorithm, simultaneous multi-SSD failures in an SSD RAID are prevented for enhanced data protection.

For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.

