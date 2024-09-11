QNB Share Buyback

News provided by

QNB Group

Sep 11, 2024, 09:48 ET

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Group decided at its meeting held on 11 September 2024 to approve a buyback of QNB's shares (Doha: QNBK) up to a value of QAR2.9 billion on the Qatar Stock Exchange, as part of the evolution of QNB Group's disciplined capital distribution and allocation policy. The Share Buyback will be executed after obtaining regulatory approvals from the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).

Continue Reading
QNB Group head office
QNB Group head office

The decision to initiate a repurchase of QNB's own shares arose after careful consideration of several factors including current and future shareholders expectations, strength of QNB Group's financial position, growth strategy, strong return on equity, high quality and superior earnings, financial ratios associated with equity and liquidity, and continued confidence of the investor community.

QNB's share buyback is a confidence building measure, which is expected to raise investors' trust in QNB's robust capital allocation process, improve market liquidity and enhance returns.

QNB Group intends to fund its share buyback from its retained earnings and surplus liquid funds available with QNB. Despite share repurchases, QNB Group will continue to hold robust capital buffers, well above regulatory minimums of QCB and Basel III requirements, and does not anticipate any material impact on its capital and other ratios.

The Share Buyback will be conducted using an Open-Market Repurchase (OMR) mechanism as per applicable QFMA rules and regulations.

Further information on the buyback process including regulatory approvals and the buyback mechanism will be disclosed in due course.

Group statistics

QNB Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, 5,000 ATMs supported by 30,000 staff.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502900/QNB_Group.jpg
Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917328/4905747/QNB_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QNB Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

QNB Grup, pazara yön veren yetenekleri nedeniyle 2024 yılında Gelişmekte Olan Piyasalar için Dünyanın En İyi Bankası seçildi

QNB Grup, pazara yön veren yetenekleri nedeniyle 2024 yılında Gelişmekte Olan Piyasalar için Dünyanın En İyi Bankası seçildi

Orta Doğu ve Afrika'nın en büyük finans kuruluşu olan QNB Grup, Global Finance Magazine tarafından 2024 yılında Gelişmekte Olan Pazarlar için...
En reconnaissance de ses capacités de leader sur le marché, QNB Group a été nommé meilleure banque mondiale pour les marchés émergents en 2024.

En reconnaissance de ses capacités de leader sur le marché, QNB Group a été nommé meilleure banque mondiale pour les marchés émergents en 2024.

QNB Group, la plus grande institution financière du Moyen-Orient et de l'Afrique, a été reconnue par le magazine Global Finance comme la meilleure...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics