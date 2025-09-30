Qnity to Preview New Brand and Product Launches at SEMICON West 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnity, DuPont's Electronics business, today announced that it will be exhibiting at SEMICON West, Oct. 7-9, in Phoenix, Ariz. Following DuPont's intended spin-off of its electronics business targeted for Nov. 1, 2025*, Qnity Electronics, Inc. ("Qnity") is expected to be one of the largest and broadest publicly traded, global solutions providers for the semiconductor value chain. At this event, Qnity will preview its future branding and product portfolio for the semiconductor and electronics industries.

Key activities for Qnity at SEMICON West include:

An introduction and overview of the future company, Qnity

A technology showcase at booth #961, with subject matter experts in semiconductor fabrication and packaging materials, thermal management, and sealing solutions

A keynote speech by CEO-elect Jon Kemp during the CEO Summit on Oct. 7

New product launches for advanced semiconductor fabrication to be announced throughout the week

Special recognition of two team members and winners of the SEMICON West 20 Under 30 Award: Allissa Jones and Maxine Taylor

In-booth events including a celebration in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Kalrez® brand

SEMICON West attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to learn more about Qnity. Technical representatives and executives will be available for media interviews, customer meetings, and product discussions throughout the event. Fill out the contact form to request a meeting. Media inquiries should be directed to [email protected].

About Qnity

Qnity, DuPont's Electronics business, is a premier technology solutions provider across the semiconductor value chain, empowering AI, high performance computing, and advanced connectivity. From groundbreaking solutions for semiconductor chip manufacturing, to enabling high-speed transmission within complex electronic systems, our high-performance materials and integration expertise make tomorrow's technologies possible. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.qnityelectronics.com. Investors can access the initial Form 10 filing and amendments for Qnity on its investor website.

Qnity™, the Qnity Node Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™ or ® are trademarks, trade names or registered trademarks of affiliates of Qnity Electronics, Inc.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets, including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses, and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

* On January 15, 2025, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ("DuPont") announced it is targeting November 1, 2025 to complete the intended separation of its Electronics business (the "Intended Electronics Separation") by way of a spin-off transaction, thereby creating Qnity Electronics, Inc., a new independent, publicly traded electronics company. The Intended Electronics Separation will not require a shareholder vote and is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approval by DuPont's Board of Directors, receipt of tax opinion from counsel, the completion and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable regulatory approvals and satisfactory completion of financing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements use words such as "plans", "expects", "will", "would", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "seeks", "projects", "efforts", "estimates", "potential", "continue", "intend", "may", "could", "should" and similar expressions, among others, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. Statements that describe or relate to DuPont's or Qnity's plans, goals, intentions, strategies, DuPont's or Qnity's expectations regarding the Spin-Off, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of DuPont's and Qnity's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in DuPont's and Qnity's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including DuPont's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K and Qnity's registration statement on Form 10. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Neither DuPont nor Qnity undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

