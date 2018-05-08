London rises to first primarily as a result of increasingly positive responses to QS's student survey, which asks students about the quality of experience in a city, and their willingness to remain there after graduating. It rises ten places to 13th in QS's Student View indicator.

Key Observations:

Tokyo reaches 2 nd , its highest-ever position;

reaches 2 , its highest-ever position; Melbourne rises from 5 th to 3 rd ;

rises from 5 to 3 ; No US city achieves a top-10 rank;

US cities see declines in their ranks for Affordability , Employer Activity , and Student Mix ;

, , and ; Zurich (8 th ) enters the top ten, rising five places;

(8 ) enters the top ten, rising five places; Germany and Australia both achieve two top-ten ranks;

and both achieve two top-ten ranks; Latin America's best student city is Buenos Aires , which rises from 42 nd to 25 th ;

best student city is , which rises from 42 to 25 ; In total, QS rank the world's top 100 cities.

Methodology

QS use six indicator groups to compile the ranking, each analysing a different aspect of concern to prospective students.

Rankings; Student Mix; Desirability; Employer Activity; Affordability; Student View.

QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2018: Top 10 EMPLOYER STUDENT RANK RANK RANKINGS STUDENT DESIRABILITY ACTIVITY AFFORDABILITY VIEW 2018 2017 CITY RANK MIX RANK RANK RANK RANK RANK 1 3 London 1 7 18 2 113 13 2 7 Tokyo 4 72 2 1 51 17 3 5 Melbourne 11 1 8 10 102 3 4 1 Montreal 25 5 10 20 69 1 5 2 Paris 2 24 20 7 92 27 6 9 Munich 27 40 10 23 36 2 7 6 Berlin 40 39 12 18 29 8 8 15 Zurich 20 18 5 6 80 32 9 13 Sydney 19 2 4 13 114 14 10 4 Seoul 3 57 38 4 76 23

Ben Sowter, Research Director at QS, said: "The 2018 ranking highlights the enduring quality of the student experience available in London. The city benefits from outstanding employment prospects, more world-class universities than any other city, and enviable lifestyle opportunities. These factors mean that the capital remains a great place to study despite eye-watering costs - as more than 50,000 student respondents to QS's survey have made clear."

Full rankings: https://www.topuniversities.com/best-student-cities.

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds