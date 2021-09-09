QS Global MBA & Business Masters 2022

The world's best schools and programs for future business leaders

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global business school analysts, released their annual suite of rankings identifying the world's premier study destinations for aspiring future business leaders. The evaluation comprises the QS World University Rankings: Global Full-Time MBA, and a series of specialized high-demand Business Masters Rankings, providing insight to those wishing to undertake a course of study in a career-enhancing qualification in high demand among employers. Stanford GSB is named the world's number-one MBA while Harvard Business School rises from 4th to joint-second, shared with The Wharton School.  

QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20 


2022

2021

Stanford GSB 

USA 

1

1

Harvard Business School 

USA 

2= 

4

Penn (Wharton) 

USA 

2= 

2

HEC Paris 

France 

4

5

MIT (Sloan) 

USA 

5

3

London Business School 

UK 

6

7

INSEAD 

France 

7= 

6

IE Business School 

Spain 

7= 

9

Columbia Business School 

USA 

9

8

IESE Business School 

Spain 

10

11= 

UC Berkeley (Haas) 

USA 

11

10

Chicago (Booth) 

USA 

12

11= 

Oxford (Said) 

UK 

13= 

16

Esade Business School 

Spain 

13= 

13

UCLA (Anderson) 

USA 

15

15

Northwestern (Kellogg) 

USA 

16

14

Cambridge (Judge) 

UK 

17

17= 

Yale School of Management 

USA 

18

17= 

NYU (Stern) 

USA 

19

19

Michigan (Ross) 

USA 

20

20

  • Continental Europe's best MBA program is offered by HEC Paris (4th, up from 5th).
  • The UK's #1 MBA provider remains London Business School (6th, up from 7th).
  • Spain's IE Business School rises from 9th to joint-7th and is joined in the top-ten by IESE Business School (10th, up from 11th).
  • Melbourne Business School (26th, no change) offers Asia-Pacific's best full-time MBA.
  • Only two Asian full-time MBA are among top-30. National University of Singapore places 28th followed by compatriot Nanyang Technological University (29th).

QS offers five tables in the QS Business Masters Rankings portfolio: 

Each of the Business Masters Rankings is compiled according to program performance in five key metrics: Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni OutcomesReturn on InvestmentThought Leadership, and Class & Faculty Diversity. (Methodology
The full suite of rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com    

