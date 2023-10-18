QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 Best Universities in the Arab Region Revealed

News provided by

QS Quacquarelli Symonds

18 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the 10th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024. Evaluating institutions based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, this year's ranking is the largest ever, showcasing 223 institutions from 18 Arabic countries, including 32 new entries.

Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals is the new leader, followed by King Saud University and Qatar University. Previously first, King Abdulaziz University now ranks fifth.
Egypt has 36 universities listed, followed by Saudi Arabia with 34, and Iraq with 24.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter noted the Arab Region's growing academic reputation and emphasised the increased competition in higher education.

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 – Top 20  

2024

2023

1

3

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals 

Saudi Arabia 

2

4

King Saud University 

Saudi Arabia 

3

2

Qatar University 

Qatar 

4

5

American University of Beirut

Lebanon 

5

1

King Abdulaziz University

Saudi Arabia 

6

6

United Arab Emirates University 

UAE

7

7

Khalifa University of Science and Technology 

UAE 

8

9

American University of Sharjah 

UAE 

9

10

University of Jordan 

Jordan 

10

8

Sultan Qaboos University 

Oman 

11

11

The American University in Cairo 

Egypt 

12

12

Cairo University 

Egypt 

=13 

Hamad Bin Khalifa University 

Qatar 

=13 

18

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university 

Saudi Arabia 

14

13

Lebanese University 

Lebanon 

15

15

University of Sharjah 

UAE 

16

16

Jordan University of Science & Technology 

Jordan 

17

14

Ain Shams University 

Egypt 

18

17

Umm Al-Qura University 

Saudi Arabia 

19

20

Zayed University 

UAE 

20

19

Applied Science University - Bahrain 

Bahrain 

QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2023 www.TopUniversities.com 

Saudi Arabia excels with two top universities, driven by its research and international reputation. Egypt also shines for research quality, with more universities in the region's top 100 for Citations per Paper than any other country and Cairo University standing out for its academic reputation. Baghdad's University is Iraq's best, thanks to its international ties. Jordan boasts a diverse student base, with more universities in the top 100 for International Students than any other country.
The UAE's universities shine in internationalisation, with significant improvements in rankings. Morocco leads in staff expertise, with Université Sultan Moulay Slimane standing out. Qatar's two ranked universities, see Qatar university and new entry Hamad Bin Khalifa University, show exceptional performance in research and resources.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503776/2854098/QS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

Also from this source

QS World University Rankings 2024: América Latina e Caribe

QS World University Rankings 2024: América Latina e Caribe

A QS Quacquarelli Symonds, especialista global em educação superior, divulgou hoje a décima terceira edição anual do ranking de universidades da...
QS World University Rankings 2024

QS World University Rankings 2024

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, analista global de educación superior, ha publicado la decimotercera edición del ranking anual de las mejores universidades...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.