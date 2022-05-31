QTC Awarded $1.7 Billion Veteran and Service Member Medical Disability Exam Contracts

RESTON, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QTC Medical Services, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) company, was recently awarded two prime contracts to provide medical disability examination services to both veterans and separating or retiring service members. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price contracts were awarded by the Veterans Benefits Administration, Medical Disability Examination Office. The contracts each have six-month base periods of performance with six one-year options and a combined estimated value of $1.7 billion, if all options are exercised.

"We are pleased to continue our work with Veterans Benefits Administration to support service members as they transition to civilian life and veteran status," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "Our innovative delivery models enable us to better serve veterans and service members. Using our capabilities in telehealth, our mobile medical units and our nationwide provider network, we're bringing our services closer to veterans and service members, especially in rural areas."

"For over 20 years, we have provided mission-oriented support for Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense pre-discharge programs," said Larry Schaefer, QTC chief executive officer. "Pre-discharge programs are important for assessing readiness and force strength, expediting receipt of disability benefits. Last year, QTC completed over 1.1 million appointments for 446,000 examinees. This expanded exam capacity supports timely adjudication of claims for veterans and military service members."

Through these contracts, QTC will provide medical disability examination services to meet Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DOD) requirements for separating and retiring service members. These services will support 124 military installations participating in the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) and Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) pre-discharge programs. QTC will also provide medical disability examination services to support claimants living in locations outside the continental Unites States. This international component includes both compensation and pension exams as well as joint VA and DOD pre-discharge programs.

These contracts extend QTC's decades of experience supporting the joint VA and DOD pre-discharge programs. QTC's innovative delivery models include telehealth, mobile medical units, clinics on or near military installations and a nationwide provider network.

About QTC Management

QTC Management, Inc. (QTC), acquired by Leidos in 2016, partners with each customer to identify existing and forecasted program needs and delivers a full complement of disability-focused medical examination and diagnostic testing services. Since 2000, QTC has provided more than 9 million physical examinations and diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.qtcm.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

