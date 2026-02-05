Qu Expands Leadership Team With Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer as it Embarks on its Next Growth Chapter

Seasoned executives Steve Melamed and Joel Abdinoor join Qu as CRO and CFO, bringing decades of experience scaling high-growth technology companies

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qu , the pioneer of the restaurant industry's first unified commerce platform, has added two seasoned executives to its C-suite. Steve Melamed has joined as Chief Revenue Officer, and Joel Abdinoor has joined as Chief Financial Officer. Both bring decades of experience scaling high-growth technology companies and category-leading platforms across a range of incredibly successful private and public companies.

The appointments strengthen Qu's revenue, operational, and financial leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth. In recent months, Qu has supported some of the industry's most complex restaurant technology initiatives, including a systemwide rollout across more than 2,100 Jack in the Box locations. Success in these initiatives is rooted in our unwavering commitment to focusing exclusively on the needs of enterprise-scale QSR and Fast-casual brands, resulting in six consecutive years of over 50% year-over-year growth.

Steve Melamed Named Chief Revenue Officer

Melamed joins Qu with more than two decades of experience leading revenue organizations at SaaS, AI, martech, and analytics companies. He previously held senior roles at DoubleClick (acquired by Google for $3.1 billion), Coremetrics (acquired by IBM), Responsys (IPO and $1.5 billion Oracle acquisition), Selligent, and Twilio, where he helped scale the company from $280 million to more than $400 million in ARR with year-over-year growth exceeding 30 percent.

At Qu, he will oversee sales, business development and partnerships, customer success, and go-to-market (GTM) strategy, with a focus on increasing Qu's market share among enterprise-scale QSR and fast-casual brands.

"Restaurant operators want fewer headaches and better outcomes from their tech," Melamed said. "Qu's platform finally lets brands simplify disconnected systems and focus on serving guests. When the technology fades into the background, the results speak for themselves."

Joel Abdinoor Joins as Chief Financial Officer

Abdinoor brings more than 20 years of global finance, strategy, and operational leadership experience, with a track record of guiding companies through critical phases, including rapid expansion, fundraising, and profitable scaling.

He most recently served as CFO of NewStore, a unified commerce platform for enterprise retail operating in more than 50 countries, where he helped scale nearly 100 brands across 55 markets. Prior to NewStore, he held senior roles at DataXu (acquired by Roku) and AVG Technologies, where he helped lead the company through its NYSE listing.

Earlier in his career, Abdinoor spent more than a decade abroad in executive roles at Cable & Wireless in the company's Offshore Financial Centres region. In those roles, he managed a $200 million business across multiple international markets.

At Qu, Abdinoor will oversee finance, legal, and human resources, with a focus on strengthening financial discipline and supporting long-term, scalable growth.

"Restaurants are under mounting pressures financially due to significant increases in food and labor costs," Abdinoor said. "Qu's unified commerce platform addresses these challenges by providing real-time visibility and the ability to act quickly to improve profitability. My focus is on building the financial and operational rigor needed to support our long-term success."

"We created the first unified commerce platform for restaurants, and now we're focused on scaling it responsibly," said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. "Steve and Joel bring the experience needed to help customers operate with confidence as their businesses grow."

About Qu

Qu is the unified commerce platform helping quick-service and fast-casual restaurants boost efficiency and grow revenue. Purpose-built from the ground up with smart cloud technology, Qu puts real-time intelligence where it's needed most—right in the restaurant—through its proprietary Business Edge, Qube™ . The result: streamlined operations, stronger margins, and memorable guest experiences.

On a mission to propel restaurants beyond today's limitations, Qu is a long-term technology partner trusted to deliver solutions that are as reliable as they are revolutionary, and intuitive as they are impactful.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.

Learn more at qubeyond.com and linkedin.com/company/qupos .

