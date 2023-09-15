Quad-C Management Invests in Vortex Companies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced it has closed on an investment in the Vortex Companies ("Vortex" or the "Company"), a global provider of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation products and services.

Vortex is split into two divisions, offering both trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation contracting services and products. Vortex Services operates in 12 strategic locations throughout the U.S. and Europe. Vortex Products maintains two U.S. facilities. Its Sandy, Utah facility formulates, manufactures, and distributes geopolymers, hybrid mortars, polymerics, and resins; while the other, located in Greenville, South Carolina fabricates, trains, and sells sewer robotics, monitoring technology, and installation equipment.

Formed in 2015, Vortex is currently led by its co-founder and CEO, Mike Vellano, who will continue in that capacity. "We are excited to partner with Quad-C to accelerate our growth at Vortex," said Vellano. "We have been seeking a partner with a similar mindset and history of working with companies on an ambitious expansion path."  

"Quad-C is very excited to add Vortex to its portfolio. Mike and his management team have done an incredible job of building a profitable company in an extremely competitive environment, with a sustainable growth model," said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C Partner. "We believe Vortex will be a great fit for Quad-C, as we are very focused on the specialty products and services sectors and we have a long history of successfully partnering with privately held, entrepreneurial minded businesses." 

Houlihan Lokey advised Vortex on the Transaction. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

ABOUT VORTEX COMPANIES
The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support. Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.  

ABOUT QUAD-C
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established specialty distribution, industrials, transportation / logistics, business and consumer services, healthcare, food & beverage, and consumer products companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $4.3 billion of capital in 82 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

