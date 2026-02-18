Vortex Companies Rebrands I & I Guard Polyurethane Grout Line to Maverick Grouts

"We chose the name Maverick to honor Scott Peterson—the driving force behind our polymerics division, and a man known around here by that nickname," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "It also reflects how we've always gone to market: independently, creatively, and often in ways that challenge the traditional playbook."

A Comprehensive Grout Portfolio for Geotechnical Applications

The Maverick Grouts family is designed for contractors and municipalities tackling complex geotechnical projects. Applications include anywhere there is inflow and infiltration, major cracks and voids, soil stabilization, curtain grouting, and lifting and leveling. The updated Maverick grout line includes:

Maverick I & I – Rapid-Setting Grouts for Heavy Infiltration & Leak Stoppage

Maverick Stabilization – Structural Foams & Grouts to Boost Strength & Load-Bearing Capacity

Maverick Void Fill – Expanding Migration & Structural Foams for Broad Infrastructure Use

Maverick Lift – Structural Lifting Foams for Roadways, Bridges, and Soils

Maverick Acrylamides & Acrylates – For Soil Stabilization & Sealing

"This launch is personal for our team," said Matthew Peterson, Sr. VP, Coatings and Rehab Materials at Vortex Companies. "My father, Scott Peterson, developed the early formulations that became the foundation of our polymerics line. Without his expertise and ingenuity, we simply wouldn't be where we are today. Naming this line Maverick honors the lasting impact he's had on our culture, our products, and the way we serve the market."

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 45 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

