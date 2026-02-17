United Felts Issued Patent for EnviroCure®-Felt Technology

Award Recognizes Innovative Styrene Encapsulation Technology for Low-Emission Pipe Relining

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Felts, a Vortex Company and industry-leading manufacturer of liners for trenchless rehabilitation, has been issued a U.S. patent for its EnviroCure-Felt liner technology.

US Patent No. 12,467,573 recognizes a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner technology with an integrated barrier film that encapsulates styrene in resin, resulting in lower emissions and odor while maintaining liner strength and integrity.

EnviroCure®- Felt, developed and manufactured by United Felts, receives patent

Mike Vellano, President and CEO of Vortex Companies, the parent company of United Felts, celebrated the milestone: "EnviroCure-Felt meets a growing demand for sustainable, low-emissions rehab solutions in the trenchless industry, without compromising on long-term durability. This patent underscores the truly unique nature of this invention and reflects the decades of expertise United Felts has applied in addressing evolving regulatory and safety challenges."

Now patented, this proprietary CIPP liner features a styrene-impermeable polymer barrier that significantly reduces styrene emissions to less than 1 ppm, well below industry standards. EnviroCure-Felt matches the proven reliability and structural integrity of traditional CIPP liners with enhanced environmental performance. It offers a practical alternative to fully styrene-free options, which are often less durable and more costly. The liner is suitable for a wide range of applications, from municipal sewer rehabilitation to industrial pipeline restoration, including storm drainage infrastructure and culverts.

Matt Timberlake, President of United Felts, emphasized the technology's installation process as a major advantage. "EnviroCure-Felt is engineered to install just like traditional CIPP liners, using the same equipment and methods crews already know," Timberlake explained. "It allows contractors and engineers to adopt a more sustainable solution without changing their workflow—advancing infrastructure longevity, community health, and worker safety in a meaningful way."

United Felts remains at the forefront of CIPP technology, driven by its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability under the "UNITED TO DELIVER BIG" ethos. Since its launch last year, EnviroCure-Felt has been widely adopted by major utilities and proven in the field as the benchmark for felt liners meeting styrene emission standards. "United is dedicated to addressing today's pipeline rehabilitation challenges with Cost effective, reliable solutions and will continue investing in technologies that advance industry needs," said Vellano.

About United Felts

United Felts, a division of Vortex Companies that includes United Felts, United Felts Wetout, and MaxLiner ®, represents a pioneering force in trenchless infrastructure solutions. As a leading supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, United Felts embodies a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer centricity. With over 100,000 liners in service, symbolizing over 200 million feet of manufactured tube, the company showcases unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a complete vertical integration from raw materials to finished goods, United Felts promises reliability and precision underpinned by the ethos "UNITED TO DELIVER BIG." For more information about United Felts please visit www.UnitedFelts.com.

About Vortex

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions. The company delivers advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial markets. With more than 40 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of pipelines and structures and the development of proprietary mortars, coatings, CIPP liners, robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, go to www.vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies