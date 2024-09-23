Qualia Launches Improved Version Of Its Flagship Brain Health Formula Qualia Mind

The best-selling nootropic formula that put Qualia's cutting edge science team on the map nearly a decade ago, is getting a major overhaul.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, Qualia's science team was specifically founded with the goal of creating the world's best nutritional formula to support brain health. The result was a top-selling nootropic formula over the last decade called Qualia Mind . Now, Qualia's science team is leveraging emerging research to update its formula in a new and improved version at the leading edge of nutritional science.

Qualia introduces an upgraded version of its top brain health formula, Qualia Mind, for sharper focus and mental clarity Post this The new Qualia Mind formula blends 32 vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients that support various aspects of cognitive function, into a once-a-day serving intended to reestablish Qualia Mind at the absolute forefront of nootropic formulation.*

The new Qualia Mind formula blends 32 vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients that support various aspects of cognitive function, into a once-a-day serving intended to reestablish Qualia Mind at the absolute forefront of nootropic formulation.*

New ingredients in the updated formula include RealLionsMane™, a concentrated extract from the popular nootropic mushroom, and Nutricog®, a clinically studied blend of the Ayurvedic herbs Haritaki and Shallaki which support a dynamic list of cognitive benefits.*

"In the last several years, there's been emergent research by our team and within nootropic science generally, on how to increase cognitive support possible from supplementation," states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger. "We're excited to bring our Qualia Mind formulation current with this new wave of science."

Qualia Mind's popularity has resulted in store placements by major brick and mortar health chains such as GNC, and endorsements from popular health and wellness influencers such as Dave Asprey, Ben Greenfield, and JJ Virgin.

The new and improved version of the Qualia Mind formula is available through qualialife.com, Amazon, health care practitioners, and select retailers.

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products emphasize complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation capacity as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Their expanding product lineup includes options for aging, brain health, senolytics , sleep, skin, and many products under development.

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements are not intended as general medical advice. This product is not a replacement for prescription medication. Please consult your physician before taking any dietary supplements. This ad represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users' results.

SOURCE Qualia Life Sciences