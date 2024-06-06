Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Tulsa-Area Residents

The Oklahoma-based home service company started as an HVAC company in 2014 and has grown to include plumbing and electrical

TULSA, Okla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, is celebrating its 10th year as one of the greater Tulsa area's most successful home service companies and hopes to continue providing services to residents for years to come.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric team members celebrate the company's 10th anniversary. Since it opened in 2014, the Oklahoma-based home service company has grown from one location to three and continues to add residential services.

"Our mission has been to serve people since day one," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "We're honored to have a positive reputation in the Tulsa area because we strive to provide the right solutions to our customers and because of our commitment to bettering our community through our outreach programs."

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric President and co-owner Oscar Pound had worked in the HVAC industry for more than 20 years before he and his wife, Cassie Pound, decided to open the Glenpool, Oklahoma, location.

When they started, the Pounds offered HVAC services to residents around Glenpool and Tulsa. The company has since grown to include plumbing and electrical services and has added locations in Tulsa and Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In addition to regularly offering tips to area homeowners, the Pounds also host a podcast, and the company works with area schools to provide internships to young people who are considering a career in the trades.

Quality also prides itself on its commitment to the communities it serves and regularly volunteers for and donates to local organizations like the Humane Society of Tulsa and Mercy Mission II, and by supporting area teachers, schools and school sports programs. The company also participates in Black Gold Days, the Glenpool Spooktacular and the local Christmas parade.

"This business is our livelihood, but it's also a platform our team uses to lend a helping hand and make a difference in our little part of the world," Oscar Pound said. "We are so thankful to our wonderful employees and to the residents of Glenpool, Tulsa and Bartlesville for making Quality a successful business that can give back to the community."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 518-5900.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric