Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric encourages women to pursue skilled trades careers

During Women's History Month, Tulsa home service leader highlights opportunities and industry advocacy

TULSA, Okla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Women's History Month, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home services company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, is encouraging more women to explore careers in the skilled trades and highlighting the opportunities available in plumbing, HVAC and electrical professions.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women represent only 4% of installation, maintenance and repair occupations, a category that includes HVAC technicians and other skilled trade roles. This data highlights the continued opportunity for women to enter and succeed in these essential, high-demand careers.

Career pathways in the skilled trades include:

HVAC installation and service

Plumbing installation and repair

Electrical service and maintenance

Apprenticeship and certification programs

Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, said the industry offers stable, rewarding career paths with strong earning potential and long-term demand.

"The skilled trades offer meaningful careers where individuals can build financial stability, develop technical expertise and make a direct impact in their communities," Pound said. "There is tremendous opportunity for women who are willing to step into these roles and grow their skills."

In addition to her leadership role at Quality, Pound co-hosts the Power Women of the Trades Podcast, a show she founded to celebrate women advancing in traditionally male-dominated industries. The podcast features conversations with female leaders, technicians and entrepreneurs who share their experiences and insights.

"Representation matters," Pound said. "When women see others succeeding in these roles, it changes perceptions about what is possible. We want young women and career changers to understand that the trades are a viable, respected and high-demand option."

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric supports ongoing training and professional development for its team members and encourages individuals interested in trade careers to explore:

Opportunities available through Quality include:

Hands-on technical training

Career advancement pathways

Ongoing professional development

Industry-recognized certifications

"The trades are evolving," Pound said. "Technology, innovation and professional standards continue to raise the bar, and women have an important place in that future."

For more information about career opportunities in skilled trades, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric