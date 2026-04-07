Tulsa-based Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric shares steps to prevent weather-related damage

Heavy rain, high winds and power surges can impact critical home systems during Oklahoma storm season

TULSA, Okla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As severe weather season approaches across Oklahoma, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home services company located in Glenpool, is encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps to protect their HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems from storm-related damage.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric is helping Oklahoma homeowners prepare for storm season with simple steps to protect HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems from weather-related damage.

Spring storms in the Tulsa area often bring heavy rain, strong winds and lightning, all of which can impact critical home systems. According to the National Weather Service, Oklahoma experiences frequent severe weather, including dozens of tornadoes each year along with damaging thunderstorms, flooding and power outages.

"Storm season can put a lot of stress on home systems, especially if they're not properly maintained or protected," said Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "Taking a few preventive steps now can help homeowners avoid costly repairs and unexpected disruptions."

Pound said homeowners should focus on protecting key systems before storms arrive:

Steps to protect your home systems include:

Secure outdoor HVAC units and clear debris that could cause damage during high winds

Install surge protection to help safeguard electrical systems and major appliances

Check sump pumps and drainage systems to reduce the risk of flooding

Inspect exposed pipes and outdoor plumbing for vulnerabilities

Schedule a professional system inspection to identify potential weak points

Storm-related power surges and flooding are among the most common causes of damage to home systems during severe weather. Preparing in advance can help reduce the risk of system failure and improve overall safety.

"Many homeowners don't think about how storms affect their HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems until something goes wrong," Pound said. "Being proactive helps protect your home, your comfort and your investment."

Pound added that early preparation also allows homeowners to address small issues before storm activity becomes more frequent.

"Storm season is unpredictable, but preparation doesn't have to be," she said. "A simple inspection and a few preventive measures can make a big difference when severe weather hits."

For more information about storm preparation services or to schedule an inspection, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric