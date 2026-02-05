Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric highlights eco-friendly home trends lowering utility costs

Tulsa home service experts explain how efficient upgrades can reduce plumbing and HVAC expenses

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners look for ways to reduce rising utility costs, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home services company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, is sharing eco-friendly home trends that are helping families save money while improving efficiency and comfort.

Experts at Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric provide eco-friendly home trends to cut utility bills and boost efficiency.

Many of today's most effective home upgrades focus on reducing wasted energy and water, which can lower monthly bills and extend the lifespan of major systems. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, water heating accounts for about 18% of the average home's energy use, making it one of the largest energy-related expenses for homeowners.

"Eco-friendly improvements are no longer just about sustainability," said Oscar Pound, co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "They are practical investments that can reduce utility bills, improve comfort and help systems run more reliably over time."

Pound said some of the most impactful eco-friendly trends homeowners are adopting include:

High-efficiency HVAC systems that use less energy while delivering consistent heating and cooling

that use less energy while delivering consistent heating and cooling Smart thermostats that automatically adjust temperatures based on occupancy and usage patterns

that automatically adjust temperatures based on occupancy and usage patterns Low-flow plumbing fixtures , which can reduce household water use by up to 20%

, which can reduce household water use by up to 20% Tankless and high-efficiency water heaters that heat water on demand and reduce standby energy loss

that heat water on demand and reduce standby energy loss Routine system maintenance, which helps equipment operate at peak efficiency and avoid costly breakdowns

"These upgrades work best when they're part of a whole-home approach," said Pound. "Even small changes, like replacing outdated fixtures or scheduling regular maintenance, can add up to meaningful savings over time."

Pound added that eco-friendly upgrades can also help homeowners avoid unexpected repairs by reducing strain on plumbing and HVAC systems.

"When systems don't have to work as hard, they last longer," she said. "That means fewer emergency calls, fewer repairs and more predictable costs for homeowners."

For more information about eco-friendly home upgrades or to schedule a consultation, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric