Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric share practical steps homeowners can take as cold weather approaches

Tulsa home service experts outline common winter emergencies and how to respond quickly

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, is reminding homeowners that preparation and fast action are critical when winter heating and plumbing emergencies strike.

Experts at Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric provide homeowners with tips to protect their heating and plumbing systems ahead of this weekend’s projected winter storm.

With forecasters calling for freezing temperatures across Texas, the Midwest, the Southeast and the East Coast beginning Friday, homeowners are urged to take winter readiness seriously. Extended periods of freezing weather can place added strain on heating systems and plumbing, increasing the risk of breakdowns, frozen pipes and emergency service calls.

The experts at Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric say homeowners can still take quick, practical steps to help protect their heating and plumbing systems as freezing temperatures move in.

"Even with a winter storm approaching, there are steps homeowners can take to help protect their heating and plumbing systems," said Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "Keeping thermostats set consistently, allowing faucets to drip during extreme cold and shutting off water at the first sign of a leak can help reduce damage. If something doesn't seem right, it's important to stop using the system and call a licensed professional right away."

Pound said the most common winter heating and plumbing emergencies include:

No heat during freezing temperatures

Frozen or burst pipes

Water heater malfunctions

Clogged or backed up drains

As colder weather approaches, Pound urges homeowners to identify the location of their main water shutoff valve if they don't already know. She also recommends homeowners:

Monitor for warning signs such as unusual noises, reduced water pressure or inconsistent heat

Turn off heating systems if unusual smells, sounds or a complete system failure occurs and use alternative heat, if possible

Isolate affected areas until professional help arrives

Pound emphasized that while this week's cold snap is already approaching, it is unlikely to be the last round of severe winter weather homeowners face this season.

"Winter weather doesn't arrive just once and disappear," Pound said. "Routine system checks and ongoing maintenance help reduce the risk of breakdowns throughout the season. When systems are maintained and homeowners know how to respond, emergency situations are easier to manage and repairs can be completed more efficiently."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric