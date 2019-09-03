Quality Personnel Changes Operating Name To Luttrell Staffing Group

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Personnel, a woman-owned staffing agency with six locations in south and central Kentucky, is now doing business as Luttrell Staffing Group.

The name change reflects a change in ownership that occurred in October 2014, when majority-owner Lana Luttrell and minority owner David Luttrell acquired the business from founder Sandy Boussard.

Connie Harris, Quality Personnel President

Boussard, then Sandy Lowe, used $250 and the back room of a Bowling Green attorney's office to start what eventually became Quality Personnel in November 1977 under the name "Handy Girls." At the time, well before staffing agencies became ubiquitous, the company was Bowling Green's first temporary help service.

While Handy Girls at first focused on providing clerical workers to fill in for the vacations and maternity leaves of business and law office secretaries, the company changed its name to Handy Services after opening its first stand-alone office and fielding calls to employ more men in industrial and labor positions. Another name change to Quality Temporaries preceded the company's eventual identity as Quality Personnel. After several moves, the office settled on its current Bowling Green location at 1435 Campbell Lane.

February 1986 marked the opening of Quality Personnel's second location in Glasgow, Kentucky, and the hiring of future president Connie Harris as that office's branch manager.

"I started out with a desk, phone, phone book yellow pages and a Selectric II typewriter," Harris recalls. "Our application was the size of an index card using the front as the application and the back to list the locations the applicant was assigned. Our temporary employees called in their hours on Friday and a hand cut check was written to them that day."

The mid-90's saw continued growth, with locations opening in Franklin in 1993, Russellville in 1994, Hopkinsville in 1995, and Columbia in 1997.

When Quality Personnel was purchased in 2014, David Luttrell and his brother, Marty, already owned more than two dozen AtWork Personnel franchises, all of which became an independent company called Luttrell Staffing Group in January 2019. The Quality Personnel acquisition and subsequent name change will result in 35 Luttrell Staffing Group locations across seven states - Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Illinois, California, and Vermont - and a combined operating total of approximately $145 million in annual gross revenue.

Operating under the name Luttrell Staffing Group, the six Kentucky branches formerly known as Quality Personnel will continue its Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification as an independent, woman-owned and woman-run enterprise. Its well-earned reputation for customer service excellence will be bolstered by an increased ability to provide value to clients with a broader scope of services across a wider geographic area.

"We are excited and honored to begin our next chapter by changing our name to the Luttrell Staffing Group" said president Connie Harris, who expects to open a seventh woman-owned company branch later this month in Elizabethtown, KY. "The Luttrell name carries with it a strong reputation of upholding our company's core values of integrity, grit, excellence, and service. The well-earned legacy of Quality Personnel is in great hands."

SOURCE Luttrell Staffing Group

Related Links

https://www.luttrellstaffing.com/

