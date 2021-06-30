Quantic™ Electronics Acquires Union Technology Corporation

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Union Technology Corporation ("UTC"), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of multilayer ceramic capacitors and assemblies.

Founded in 1991, UTC specializes in surface mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors and high frequency switch mode power supply capacitors for aerospace, military, telecommunications, and industrial applications.

"Quantic remains laser-focused on developing a world-class group of specialty electronics manufacturers that make mission-critical products for a broad range of markets," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "UTC is the latest in our growing list of acquisitions that have differentiated technology and talented employees. The addition of the UTC product portfolio to our existing capacitor offering will enable us to serve a broader range of applications, helping to solve our customers' difficult design challenges. I am excited to work with the UTC team to help them meet their growth objectives."

Peter He, General Manager of UTC, stated, "For the last 30 years, UTC has been dedicated to our customers, our technology development, and our employees. I would like to thank all the employees who have contributed to our years of success. Partnering with Quantic provides a unique opportunity to enable UTC to achieve its next stage of growth, and I look forward to working with the entire portfolio of Quantic companies."

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial, and commercial markets. www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside, and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences, and specialty materials. Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

