Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition

Quantic Electronics

06 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

Quantic ECI, Quantic Ohmega Ticer, Quantic PMI and Quantic TRM to showcase RF and microwave technology solutions in Booth #1438

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that it will exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition, hosted in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, March 19th-21st. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses Quantic™ ECI, Quantic Ohmega Ticer, Quantic™ PMI (Planar Monolithics Inc.) and Quantic™  TRM will be available at Booth #1438 to showcase our RF and microwave technology solutions, including resistors, magnetics, and custom and passive components.

Quantic offers a comprehensive and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF & Microwave, power, sensing and magnetic solutions optimize for the most demanding, mission-critical applications. Highlights at the SATELLITE show will include: high-reliability custom magnetic solutions; proven thin-film resistor technologies like OhmegaPly® and TCR®, which improve performance and simplify complex resistive feed networks by integrating resistors into the copper circuitry; RF Microwave filters and switched-filter solutions engineered for the most challenging applications; and passive RF & Microwave low and high-power components and subsystems, and fully integrated beamformers and butler matrices.

Show Information:

  • Tuesday March 19th, 10:00 AM5:45 PM EST
  • Wednesday March 20th, 9:00 AM6:00 PM EST
  • Thursday March 21st, 9:00 AM1:00 PM EST

The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition is an annual event focused on connecting and uniting the satellite industry, with participation across the satellite, space, and commercial communities.

To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact Quantic at [email protected] or visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:
Bailey Karfelt
Marketing Director
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

Sales Inquiries:

Quantic ECI / TRM / Corry
Samantha Peters
Director of Business Development
[email protected] 

Quantic Ohmega Ticer
Lisa Wilhelm
General Manager
[email protected]

Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics)
Sebastian Palacio
General Manager
[email protected] 

