Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that it will exhibit at the SATELLITE 2024 Conference and Exhibition, hosted in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, March 19th-21st. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses Quantic™ ECI, Quantic™ Ohmega Ticer, Quantic™ PMI (Planar Monolithics Inc.) and Quantic™ TRM will be available at Booth #1438 to showcase our RF and microwave technology solutions, including resistors, magnetics, and custom and passive components.

Quantic offers a comprehensive and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF & Microwave, power, sensing and magnetic solutions optimize for the most demanding, mission-critical applications. Highlights at the SATELLITE show will include: high-reliability custom magnetic solutions; proven thin-film resistor technologies like OhmegaPly® and TCR®, which improve performance and simplify complex resistive feed networks by integrating resistors into the copper circuitry; RF Microwave filters and switched-filter solutions engineered for the most challenging applications; and passive RF & Microwave low and high-power components and subsystems, and fully integrated beamformers and butler matrices.

Show Information:

Tuesday March 19 th , 10:00 AM – 5:45 PM EST

, – Wednesday March 20 th , 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST

, – Thursday March 21 st, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST

The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition is an annual event focused on connecting and uniting the satellite industry, with participation across the satellite, space, and commercial communities.

To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact Quantic at [email protected] or visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

