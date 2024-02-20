Quantic Wenzel to Deliver Key Electronic Assemblies in Support of Northrop Grumman's AN/SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP Block 3 Program

Quantic Electronics

20 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

The Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 provides enhanced capabilities for non-kinetic electronic attack options to the U.S. fleet.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic Wenzel, an industry leader in crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies has been selected to engineer and manufacture key electronic assemblies for Northrop Grumman's AN/SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP Block 3 Program. The program is the third in a series of incremental upgrades that adds an electronic attack (EA) capability to the AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare system to defend ships against anti-ship missiles. Northrop Grumman chose Quantic Wenzel for the multi-year program in part because of the company's expertise in high-performance solutions.

Artist’s rendering of the SEWIP Block 3 System | Credit: Northrop Grumman
Artist's rendering of the SEWIP Block 3 System | Credit: Northrop Grumman

"Many of us at Quantic Wenzel, including myself, have served or continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces. As such, we are proud to engineer and manufacture products that will help Northrop Grumman and the DoD keep our service members safe," said Greg Peacock, Director of Operations. "Our expertise is rooted in programs like SEWIP Block 3. Since 1978, customers like Northrop Grumman have trusted us to research, design, and deliver innovative solutions with industry leading performance."

In September 2020, Northrop Grumman was awarded the follow-on production contract for SEWIP Block 3 systems by the U.S. Navy. The program is managed by the U.S. Navy Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS).

About Quantic Wenzel:
Since 1978, Quantic Wenzel has set the standard for ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, a portfolio complemented by a range of advanced frequency sources and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond. Quantic Wenzel's frequency control and timing products are designed into mission-critical military, space and commercial applications, and perform in the most extreme environments. And as a Quantic company, Quantic Wenzel is a part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. 

About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

