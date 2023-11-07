Quantic™ X-Microwave Receives ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic X-Microwave today announced that it has received certification to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D by the Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar, one of the leading ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited registrars for ISO certifications and a premier certification body for quality, aerospace, environmental and safety certifications.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification recognizes an organization with a quality management system that demonstrates the ability to provide products and services according to statutory and regulatory requirements, and enhance customer satisfaction through effective application and continued process improvement. Based on the ISO 9001 standards, the AS9100D certification acts as the international standard for quality management systems in aerospace, aviation and defense industries, with specific requirements for safety, reliability and performance.

"Quantic X-Microwave has always taken pride in the craftmanship of our X-MWblocks and custom electronic assemblies," said Dan Teuthorn, General Manager, Quantic X-Microwave. "We are proud to have been recognized to meet the rigorous requirements of these certifications across our business systems, and to continue to provide a high level of value to our customers with our quality and attention to detail."

About Quantic X-Microwave
Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW's unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer.  

