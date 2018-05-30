Quantifind Welcomes Arby's to its Roster of QSR Clients

Quantifind's patented AI uniquely integrates unstructured social media content, open-ended receipt survey data, web feedback, and structured business KPIs to extract signals predictive of sales. The company's restaurant platform is configured with third-party data for the top 65+ restaurant brands, automatically identifying revenue-driving consumer and competitive insight for both analytics and market research functions across marketing, operations, and culinary departments. Quantifind now works with more than a dozen restaurant brands including 8 of the top 20 QSR / fast casual brands to help them understand consumer buying decisions for their brand and the competition.

"Arby's is a powerhouse restaurant brand with more than 7 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, so we are proud and excited to have been selected to work with them! Their amazing team makes for a great client partnership," said Ari Tuchman, CEO and Co-founder of Quantifind. "We're eager to help continue their momentum with specific, revenue-driving insights around customers, competitors, service, and menu items."

ABOUT QUANTIFIND

Quantifind is a technology company that uncovers hidden signals in massive data sets to eliminate competitive blind spots and reveal new ways to steal market share. Quantifind uses a unique and proprietary signal extraction process to help businesses explore, understand what drives sales, and accelerate their revenue. Founded by two physicists from Stanford University and Yale University, Quantifind's clients include some of the world's most well-known brands spanning multiple industries including automotive, restaurants, media and finance. Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, the company's investors include AME Cloud Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Cathay Innovation, Comcast Ventures, Iris Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and USVP.

