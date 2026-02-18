quantilope Achieves Industry Milestone: AI Research Partner, quinn, Now Powers the Full End-to-End Research Lifecycle with Launch of AI Study Creation

With upgraded AI project drafting and editing capabilities, quinn now manages the technical heavy lifting of the entire research process, ushering in the era of "Do-it-with-quinn" (DIQ).

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope , the leading Consumer Intelligence Platform, today announced a major update to its AI Research Partner, quinn . This milestone marks the completion of a fully integrated, end-to-end AI research workflow, headlined by quinn's ability to create and review comprehensive, methodologically sound studies from scratch.

This evolution builds upon quinn's robust foundation of expert research support, advanced results interpretation, and instant report generation to further expand its role across the entire research life cycle. By further strengthening recent updates to its AI model, adding saved chat histories, and expanding dashboarding capabilities, users can now leverage quinn in quantilope's Editor section. Here, quinn's AI converts high-level objectives into structured questionnaires using advanced methods in minutes, while automatically reviewing the setup to eliminate manual errors and technical hurdles. The result is an iterative, conversational, end-to-end research experience.

"From the initial draft of a study to the final delivery of insights, quinn's latest update marks our official transition from traditional Do-It-Yourself (DIY) research to Do-It-With-AI (DIA), or as we call it: Do-it-with-quinn (DIQ)," says Lucas Bremer, Chief Product Officer at quantilope. "By supporting the full end-to-end research lifecycle, quinn acts as a master architect for your entire research journey, building and reviewing studies from the ground up. For researchers, this means a massive leap in productivity - shifting the focus from manual execution to high-impact strategic discovery."

Key Pillars of the Update:

Advanced End-to-End AI Integration : quinn now serves as the "nervous system" for quantilope's Consumer Intelligence Platform. It maintains persistent context throughout the process - from the initial study draft to AI-powered analysis and automated report creation.





: quinn now serves as the "nervous system" for quantilope's Consumer Intelligence Platform. It maintains persistent context throughout the process - from the initial study draft to AI-powered analysis and automated report creation. AI Study Creation & Validation: Users can go from research objectives to structured research projects in minutes. quinn automatically reviews the setup to remove the risk of logic mistakes and the hassle of manual configuration, ensuring a seamless launch.





Users can go from research objectives to structured research projects in minutes. quinn automatically reviews the setup to remove the risk of logic mistakes and the hassle of manual configuration, ensuring a seamless launch. Real-Time Refinement: Within the Editor, new quinn Action Buttons allow for one-click improvements to question phrasing. Meanwhile, persistent chat allows researchers to "interrogate" their implemented logic or request technical clarifications in real-time.

The core philosophy of quinn remains "Human-Led, AI-Powered." quinn is designed to amplify human expertise rather than replace it. Researchers provide strategic context, brand history, and stakeholder nuances - while quinn provides evidence-based content, visualizations, and summaries.

"A true partner doesn't replace your expertise; they amplify it," added Jannik Meyners, Head of Data Science & AI at quantilope. "With this update, quinn provides the velocity, and the human provides the direction."

The new quinn update is now live and available to all quantilope users.

About quantilope: quantilope is a technology company obsessed with helping customers grow their brand. Our end-to-end, AI-driven Consumer Intelligence Platform transforms the research process, equipping marketers and insights professionals with 15 fully automated advanced methodologies and real-time tracking. By turning complex data into clear, actionable recommendations, we empower over 300 global leaders - including Pepsi, Kenvue, and Nestlé - to make confident decisions at the speed of the market. Recognized as Greenbook's #1 Market Research Technology for two consecutive years, quantilope is the definitive solution for high-impact strategy, innovation, and performance monitoring.

