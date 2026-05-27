quantilope Launches 'quinn Search': The AI-Powered Knowledge Base Transforming Research Silos into an Instant Insights Vault

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, the leading Consumer Intelligence Platform, today announced the official launch of quinn Search, the latest evolution of its integrated AI Research Partner.

Originally debuted in quantilabs — quantilope's dedicated hub for early-stage innovation, quinn Search transforms an organization's entire project history into a living, breathing knowledge base, allowing users to query their past research as easily as asking a colleague a question. The result is a synthesized, human-equivalent answer to any question, in seconds.

As research libraries grow, quinn Search equips teams to easily and instantly find specific insights without manual digging, accelerating time to insight.

"One of the biggest frustrations for insights teams is that past research often lives in a 'black box' of old decks and PDFs," said Peter Aschmoneit, CEO at quantilope. "With quinn Search, we are providing our clients with instant institutional memory. Whether you're a new team member getting up to speed or a veteran researcher looking for cross-project trends, quinn ensures that every study you run becomes a permanent, accessible addition to your brand's intelligence."

The most significant aspect of quinn Search is that it was built specifically for market research. By applying natural language processing (NLP) across an organization's specific data — including project metadata, survey questions, reports, and dashboard summaries – quinn understands the context, marketing science, and methodology behind the numbers.

quinn Search is also permission-aware, meaning it only retrieves data from projects a specific user is authorized to see.

Key features, benefits, and use cases of quantilope's quinn Search:

With quinn Search, teams can avoid repetitive research, easily search across their library for specific methodology insights (e.g., all MaxDiff findings), and bring new team members up to speed in seconds.

Below are just a few ways to leverage the power of quinn Search:

Planning & Budget Protection "Have we researched [Topic/Category] in [Market] before?" "What claims have we already tested for [Product X]?"

Synthesis & Summarization "Summarize our brand awareness for [Brand/Competitor] across all 2025 studies." "What were the key takeaways from our [Industry] studies in the last 12 months?"

Onboarding & Knowledge Transfer "Give me a high-level summary of everything we know about [Target Audience]." "What have been our most successful product claims in [Market]?"



To learn more about quinn Search and see the solution in action, book a demo at https://www.quantilope.com/request-your-demo.

About quantilope

quantilope is a technology company obsessed with helping customers grow their brand. Our end-to-end, AI-driven Consumer Intelligence Platform transforms the research process, equipping marketers and insights professionals with 15 fully automated advanced methodologies and real-time tracking. By turning complex data into clear, actionable recommendations, we empower over 1000 global brands - including Pepsi, Kenvue, and Nestlé - to make confident decisions at the speed of the market. Recognized as Greenbook's #1 Market Research Technology for two consecutive years, quantilope is the definitive solution for high-impact strategy, innovation, and performance monitoring.

CONTACT:

Johanna Azis

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SOURCE quantilope