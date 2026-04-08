quantilope Launches 'Ad Optimizer': Leveraging AI to Bridge the Gap Between Creative Intuition and Brand Strategy

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, the leading provider of automated consumer insights, today announced the launch of its Ad Optimizer, a sophisticated AI-driven research solution designed to help brands refine their advertising strategies and maximize ROI before they go to market.

In an era where consumer attention is fragmented and media budgets are under increasing scrutiny, quantilope's Ad Optimizer provides marketers with a scientifically rigorous, automated framework to evaluate their creative concepts. By integrating advanced research methodologies with the platform's speed and ease of use, the tool ensures that every ad campaign is grounded in deep consumer understanding.

The Ad Optimizer empowers marketers and insights professionals to upload creative assets for an AI-driven frame-by-frame analysis of on-screen imagery and its accompanying audio. The tool's analysis is based on the presence and consistency of Category Entry Points (CEPs): the specific needs, occasions, or situations that trigger consumers to think about a product category and the brands within it. By mapping assets against user-provided CEPs, the tool highlights exactly where an ad successfully triggers key buying motivations — and where it falls short. With actionable suggestions to bridge these gaps, brands are left with a clear roadmap to refine their messaging, capture consumer motivations, and maximize brand saliency in a crowded marketplace.

"Advertising only works if it activates the right Category Entry Points — the cues and triggers that drive category decisions. Our Ad Optimizer gives brands a way to see early in the creative process, before a campaign goes live, whether their creative is actually building the Mental Availability that translates into purchase — and where to sharpen it if it isn't," says Jannik Meyners, Vice President of Data Science & AI at quantilope.

Key Features and Benefits of quantilope's Ad Optimizer Include:

Holistic creative evaluation: Analyzes an ad's visual components and accompanying audio by measuring the presence and consistency of Category Entry Point messaging.

Analyzes an ad's visual components and accompanying audio by measuring the presence and consistency of Category Entry Point messaging. Rapid speed-to-insight: Delivers comprehensive results in a fraction of the time of traditional research methods, enabling brands to iterate and optimize before their campaign goes live.

Delivers comprehensive results in a fraction of the time of traditional research methods, enabling brands to iterate and optimize before their campaign goes live. Intuitive visualization: Provides easy-to-interpret dashboards that highlight clear "areas for improvement," making it simple for stakeholders to act on the data.

As Peter Aschmoneit, quantilope CEO and Co-Founder, adds:

"The launch of our Ad Optimizer marks a significant expansion of quantilope's end-to-end Consumer Intelligence Platform. It bridges the gap between creative intuition and data-driven precision, ensuring that brands no longer have to choose between moving fast and being right."

The Ad Optimizer is the latest addition to quantilope's brand growth system. It works in harmony with quantilope's other platform research solutions to offer a new layer of insights and drive strategic growth.

About quantilope

quantilope is a technology company obsessed with helping customers grow their brand. Our end-to-end, AI-driven Consumer Intelligence Platform transforms the research process, equipping marketers and insights professionals with 15 fully automated advanced methodologies and real-time tracking. By turning complex data into clear, actionable recommendations, we empower over 1000 global brands - including Pepsi, Kenvue, and Nestlé - to make confident decisions at the speed of the market. Recognized as Greenbook's #1 Market Research Technology for two consecutive years, quantilope is the definitive solution for high-impact strategy, innovation, and performance monitoring.

Media Contact: Johanna Azis, [email protected]

SOURCE quantilope