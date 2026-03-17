quantilope Launches "Category Twins": Reimagining Early-Stage Research Through Personalized Synthetic Consumers

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, the most innovative research technology leveraged by more than 1000 brands to drive growth, today announced its entry into the synthetic research market with its launch of Category Twins: an exciting early-stage innovation from its quantilabs hub.

This release from quantilope leverages cutting-edge digital twin technology to instantly build AI replicas of specific audiences for early-stage market research. Participating quantilabs clients will gain instant access to always-on synthetic consumers, generated based on their own brand health data (and accessible only to their team).

"Category Twins marks an exciting entry into the synthetic data space for quantilope - and one that I believe will fundamentally transform how brands use their insights and what they can get out of them. We've approached it with the methodological rigor our clients expect from us. As a marketer, I always wished I could turn to a consumer in the middle of a strategy session and just ask - before having to spin up a full research project. Category Twins makes that possible," says Peter Aschmoneit, Co-Founder and CEO at quantilope.

With this release, quantilope customers will now be able to leverage consumer voices much earlier in their innovation processes. By leveraging Category Twins for early-stage exploration, marketers and researchers will add a layer of confidence that hasn't before been possible due to high costs, and more importantly, speed.

At any moment, quantilope customers can instantly interview their Category Twins for insights such as "Does this tagline feel right for how you think about the brand?" or "If Brand X launched a men's line, would that surprise you?". Built on a customer's own tracking research, Category Twins will generate detailed, actionable responses that represent the customer's overall target audience and specific segments. This creates a continuous loop for marketers and insights leaders to leverage their ongoing quantitative tracking data with validated, contextual follow-ups.

According to Jannik Meyners, Vice President of Data Science & AI at quantilope:

"Our Category Twins are uniquely anchored in a brand's own tracking research – real data, specific to their brand and category, that updates with every new tracking wave. We ground the model in this continuously refreshed, brand-specific intelligence to reflect how consumers actually think and behave. That's what allows brands to not just understand what happened yesterday, but turn that understanding into confident exploration of what could happen tomorrow."

Key Features of quantilope's Category Twins:

Personalized, real-time insights: Category Twins are built on a brand's own dataset and automatically update with every new tracking wave, ensuring every insight reflects both the latest market reality and the unique dynamics of that brand.

Category Twins are built on a brand's own dataset and automatically update with every new tracking wave, ensuring every insight reflects both the latest market reality and the unique dynamics of that brand. Credible methodology: Built on the gold standard of brand growth metrics from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute (e.g., Mental Availability and Category Entry Points), feedback from quantilope's Category Twins provide the confidence needed to act on key business decisions.

Built on the gold standard of brand growth metrics from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute (e.g., Mental Availability and Category Entry Points), feedback from quantilope's Category Twins provide the confidence needed to act on key business decisions. Segment- and market-specific consumers: Users can instantly create Category Twins for different segments, such as heavy category buyers or brand buyers to compare perspectives instantly, or, engage with market-centric Category Twins.

quantilope's Category Twins unlock a new dimension of early-stage research. These digital replicas empower brands to pressure-test hypotheses and explore 'what-if' scenarios before committing budget to full-scale initiatives. As a cutting-edge synthetic solution, Category Twins are a powerful new addition to quantilope's brand growth toolkit.

For more information or to request a demo, get in touch with quantilope.

About quantilope: quantilope is a technology company obsessed with helping customers grow their brand. Our end-to-end, AI-driven Consumer Intelligence Platform transforms the research process, equipping marketers and insights professionals with 15 fully automated advanced methodologies and real-time tracking. By turning complex data into clear, actionable recommendations, we empower over 1000 global brands - including Pepsi, Kenvue, and Nestlé - to make confident decisions at the speed of the market. Recognized as Greenbook's #1 Market Research Technology for two consecutive years, quantilope is the definitive solution for high-impact strategy, innovation, and performance monitoring.

Media Contact: Johanna Azis,[email protected]

SOURCE quantilope