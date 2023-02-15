quantilope Launches the 'quantilope Academy' for Consumer Insights Teams to Accelerate Their Market Research Skills

The quantilope Academy will empower researchers to develop the skills and confidence to run advanced consumer research projects through a DIY approach.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, a leading provider of automated consumer research, announced that it has launched the 'quantilope Academy,' offering market research certifications through free courses, videos, and resources. The quantilope Academy is designed for consumer insights professionals of any skill level to educate themselves on different market research processes, methods, and solutions.

"At quantilope, we firmly believe that insights teams have the power to become the heartbeat of an organization - informing every business decision with robust consumer data," explained Thomas Fandrich, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer at quantilope. "To do so, we must provide the right enablement, empowering insights professionals to run more research initiatives on their own; quantilope's Academy does just that. We are so excited that the Academy is now live, providing certifications and training courses for a more hands-on approach to the consumer research process and for researchers to become the experts of consumer voices that executives need."

The first certification available through the Academy is the quantilope Essentials course, taking researchers on a journey through four modules, representing each section of quantilope's platform: Getting started, Survey creation, Data collection in field, Analyze, reports & dashboards. In the Essentials course, individuals will learn how to manage and launch an entire research project from start to finish, including how to leverage advanced methods in a study. Those who complete the course will receive a certification to share on their LinkedIn profile. Beyond the first Essentials course, other courses will continue to be developed and added to quantilope's Academy.

"Insights should be accessible to researchers of any background or skill set, without extensive timelines, and without breaking the bank," explained Anna-Lena Kress, Learning Experience Designer at quantilope. "In tandem with quantilope's automated research platform, our Academy supports this new reality with easy-to-follow courses that elevate the expertise and productivity of any researcher."

The quantilope Academy is currently available for quantilope clients with the ability to work through course certifications at their own leisure, empowering researchers to explore new topics anywhere, anytime, and to share their achievements across social and professional networks.

For more information about the quantilope Academy or how to become a quantilope client, visit www.quantilope.com .

About quantilope: quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high-quality insights with speed & ease. Our Insights Automation Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named the #2 top technology provider for consumer research and one of the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2022). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more.

