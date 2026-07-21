quantilope Successfully Passes ISO 20252:2019 Surveillance Audit, Reaffirming Commitment to Global Research Quality and Integrity

Independent verification by CIRQ highlights quantilope's rigorous end-to-end quality controls amid rising industry concerns over data quality and survey fraud.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, the leading automated Consumer Intelligence Platform, today announced that it has successfully passed its annual surveillance audit for the ISO 20252:2019 standard. The rigorous assessment, conducted on July 7–8, 2026, confirms quantilope's continued commitment to international standards for market research, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for global brands.

ISO 20252:2019 establishes a globally recognized framework for research methodologies, ensuring transparency, consistency, and traceability. The successful surveillance audit was verified by the Certification Institute for Research Quality (CIRQ), an arm of the Insights Association and an ANAB-accredited certification body. As data quality and fraud concerns continue to grow across the market research landscape, this third-party validation offers strong evidence of quantilope's proactive governance and rigorous operational standards throughout the end-to-end research lifecycle. This includes stringent procedures governing project planning, questionnaire design, data collection, data processing, and reporting.

"For a technology company, being ISO 20252 certified proves that automated doesn't mean lesser quality," said Katharina Weiß, Head of Global Research Consulting at quantilope. "It shows we have the same, if not even higher, methodological rigor as traditional agencies. For firms that adopt this standard, it's a powerful way to win trust and prove you can handle complex global research at scale."

By upholding these rigorous requirements initially earned in 2025, quantilope ensures enterprise readiness for highly regulated and compliance-driven industry sectors. quantilope's platform allows organizations to scale their consumer insights rapidly without sacrificing data quality or risking regulatory friction. This commitment is part of quantilope's broader, comprehensive governance matrix, which also includes its long-standing ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Information Security Management Systems.

Key highlights of quantilope's end-to-end quality controls:

Rigorous planning & design: Fully documented procedures that ensure objective and repeatable questionnaire deployment.

Fully documented procedures that ensure objective and repeatable questionnaire deployment. Advanced data collection & validation: State-of-the-art fraud mitigation and automated data cleaning frameworks that identify and eliminate panel anomalies and poor-quality respondents.

State-of-the-art mitigation and automated data cleaning frameworks that identify and eliminate panel anomalies and poor-quality respondents. Secure processing & reporting: Seamless transition from raw data collection to advanced analytical reporting within an environment certified to both research quality and high-level cybersecurity standards.

About quantilope

quantilope is a technology company obsessed with helping customers grow their brand. Our end-to-end, AI-driven Consumer Intelligence Platform transforms the research process, equipping marketers and insights professionals with 15 fully automated advanced methodologies and real-time tracking. By turning complex data into clear, actionable recommendations, we empower over 1000 global brands - including Pepsi, Kenvue, and Nestlé - to make confident decisions at the speed of the market. Recognized as Greenbook's #1 Market Research Technology for two consecutive years, quantilope is the definitive solution for high-impact strategy, innovation, and performance monitoring.

About CIRQ

The Certification Institute for Research Quality (CIRQ) is an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification body that is an arm of the Insights Association. CIRQ is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to grant certifications to organizations conforming to ISO standards, including ISO 20252. CIRQ's objective, independent audits provide the insights industry with verified compliance to the highest operational and data quality frameworks available globally.

CONTACT:

Johanna Azis

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SOURCE quantilope