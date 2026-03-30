QuantiPath Appoints Industry Veteran Michael E. Strauss to Board of Directors

DENVER, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiPath, a leader in rapid pathogen detection and food safety diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Michael E. Strauss to its Board of Directors.

Strauss brings decades of leadership experience across the food production industry. He currently serves as President of Sonoran, Inc. and Little Silver Chemicals, LLC, specializing in raw material sourcing from the meat industry for pharmaceutical and pet applications, while advising organizations across the protein sector.

His career includes roles in equipment manufacturing, food manufacturing and distribution, and he has been deeply involved with meat industry trade associations, serving as President and Board Chairman of the North American Meat Processors Assn. (NAMP). He was CEO and Co-Founder of AEW THURNE Inc., was recently inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame and is an investor and past board member at Amylu Foods, LLC, the leading manufacturer of chicken sausages, meatballs, and burgers, further broadening his industry perspective.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our Board of Directors," said John LoPorto, CEO of QuantiPath. "His reputation, leadership experience, and deep understanding of the food production ecosystem make him an invaluable addition to our team. As we continue to scale, his guidance will play a critical role in accelerating our growth and strengthening our impact across the industry."

"I'm excited to join QuantiPath at such a pivotal time," said Strauss. "The company's innovative approach to pathogen detection and commitment to food safety is compelling, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth."

QuantiPath's proprietary technology platform enables rapid, quantitative detection of pathogens such as Salmonella, providing actionable insights that help reduce risk, improve compliance, and protect public health across the food supply chain.

The addition of Strauss to the Board reinforces QuantiPath's commitment to building a world-class leadership team and advancing innovation in food safety diagnostics.

About QuantiPath

QuantiPath is a biotechnology company revolutionizing food safety testing through precision genetic diagnostics. Its flagship product, GenoPATHx, is the only rapid test kit that identifies and quantifies multiple Salmonella serovars simultaneously, offering the food industry unparalleled visibility into microbial contamination. Lead by a team of geneticists, microbiologists, and industry veterans, QuantiPath's mission is to deliver data clarity, consumer safety, and operational confidence from farm to fork.

Learn more at www.QuantiPath.bio and follow upcoming announcements on our LinkedIn company page.

SOURCE QuantiPath