Quantiphi Achieves Amazon Web Services Generative AI Competency

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency for the services track in Consulting Services and the software track for the Generative AI Applications and Foundation Models and App Development categories, recognizing Quantiphi as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Quantiphi as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success by boosting workforce productivity with generative AI-powered conversational search, document processing, text summarization and more.

Quantiphi AWS Global CEO Jim Keller said Quantiphi is reinforcing its commitment to provide innovative generative AI by recently signing a Strategic Collaborative Agreement (SCA) with AWS.

"We are honored to deepen our relationship with AWS further and accelerate the adoption of generative AI solutions to drive time-to-value for our shared customers," Keller said. "We see the applicability and promise of generative AI already proving exponential value. We are excited to deliver on that promise for customers by building natively on AWS and through Quantiphi's generative AI platform, baioniq ."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive AWS knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Quantiphi's AI/ML practice encompasses four solution areas covering a wide range of industries, including Intelligent Document Processing ( QDox ), Generative AI ( baioniq ), Media Intelligence (QMedia and Qrucible) and CCI/CAI ( QAgent , GateQeeper, and QChat). Adhering to the principles of responsible AI, it also offers a data synthesization and anonymization solution, DataMasQ. Quantiphi also offers a generative AI advisory workshop that leads to deeper customer conversations about data migration and modernization journeys.

"By combining Quantiphi's expertise in AWS and generative AI with ACTO's expertise in life sciences learning, we can now further transform how pharma and MedTech companies bring life-changing therapies to market and patients," ACTO Chief Executive Officer Parth Khanna said. "We are ushering in a new era in learning and education in life sciences, and we are thrilled to have Jim and the Quantiphi team be our true strategic partners in this endeavor."

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

