Quantiphi's Revolutionary Generative AI Platform, baioniq Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, today announced its groundbreaking generative AI platform baioniq , packed with cutting-edge features and upgrades, is available for the first time on Google Cloud Marketplace , empowering enterprises across industries to enhance productivity, automate workflows, revolutionize business processes and manage valuable data through the power of generative AI .

Studies from 2023 have shown more than 90 percent of enterprise data exists in unstructured formats, like freeform texts, images and videos, making it challenging for enterprises to access the data in a meaningful way. baioniq unlocks the value of unstructured data, making it instantly accessible. And according to IDC, by 2026, 85 percent of enterprises will combine human expertise with AI, ML, natural language processing (NLP) and pattern recognition to increase business productivity.

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said baioniq seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud Vertex AI, Model Garden, PaLM2 and Gemini family of models, making it easy for enterprises to adopt generative AI , knowing they have complete ownership and control of their data, while accelerating the development of technologically-advanced solutions, tailored to specific industry needs.

" baioniq 's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace will enable more enterprises to overcome prior limitations, increase productivity and access the latent potential stored within their data," Hasan said. "By applying this knowledge, enterprises can drive quantifiable improvements in business outcomes and increase productivity for their knowledge workers."

baioniq's generative AI capabilities, rooted in deep industry expertise and cutting-edge AI research, enable enterprises to achieve upwards of a 50 percent increase in productivity for content and code generation tasks, a 60 percent enhancement in task automation tasks, like contract redlining, clinical trial protocol generation and more, and an 80 percent decrease in overall content summarization efforts.

"Bringing Quantiphi to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the baioniq generative AI platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. " Quantiphi can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Visit Google Marketplace today to learn more about baioniq.

