Quantiphi Achieves Google Cloud Generative AI Services Specialization

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced it is one of the first Google Cloud partners to achieve the prestigious Google Cloud Generative AI - Services Specialization , a testament to its position as an AI and generative AI leader, reinforcing its cutting-edge expertise in deploying advanced AI models to transform industries like healthcare, finance , retail , manufacturing and more through creative, data-driven solutions.

"Being among the first few Google Cloud partners to receive the Generative AI Specialization underscores our dedication to pioneering the frontiers of AI and delivering transformative solutions to our clients," Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said. "Our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in generative AI empowers our clients to unlock unprecedented efficiency and growth."

"Quantiphi's commitment to ethical AI practices empowers clients to confidently integrate advanced AI technologies into their operations," Google Cloud Managing Director of Application ISV Partnerships Pallab Deb said. "Achieving the Google Cloud Generative AI- Services Specialization highlights Quantiphi's ability to harness generative AI capabilities to drive real-world impact for its clients."

"Quantiphi's work in generative AI is redefining the possibilities of artificial intelligence, enabling businesses to innovate faster, scale their operations more efficiently and deliver personalized experiences at an unprecedented level," Hasan said.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

