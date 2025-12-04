Quantiphi Recognized in Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List in Three Categories

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has been recognized in Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in three categories, namely Best AI Implementation, Established Excellence (5-14 Years in Business) and Extra Large Company.

The list honors companies that have achieved significant milestones and core business wins like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share and industry-defining accomplishments through exceptional execution.

Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said Quantiphi's recognition in the Best AI Implementation category validates its innovative TSaaS model and next-generation AI and data capabilities delivering measurable outcomes to businesses worldwide.

"This recognition tells a powerful story about Quantiphi's enterprise scale impact in the AI Implementation category," Hasan said. "Through our TSaaS model, powered by Codeaira , we're driving a fundamental shift in how technology services are delivered in the age of AI."

Additionally, being honored in the Established Excellence (5-14 Years in Business) and Extra Large Company categories reinforces Quantiphi's position as a proven, category-defining leader and its ability to deliver transformational impact for its workforce of more than 3,500 professionals globally.

Inc. Editorial Director Bonny Ghosh said, "Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

Visit Quantiphi.com to learn more about Quantiphi's award-winning enterprise AI solutions and services.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

