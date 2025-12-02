Quantiphi Named 2025 AWS Public Sector Global GenAI Consulting Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has received the 2025 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Global GenAI Consulting Partner of the Year award, recognized for its leadership in helping public sector organizations modernize operations, enhance citizen experiences and drive AI-infused transformation at scale through cloud, data and AI solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) .

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize AWS partners that have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year. This recognition validates Quantiphi's strategic alignment with AWS and its ability to deliver scalable, secure and responsible generative AI solutions tailored to the needs of the public sector domain which includes higher education, edtech, non-profit organizations and state and local governments.

"This recognition reflects the years of work Quantiphi has invested in AWS-powered solutions and services tailored to help public sector organizations transform how they operate," Quantiphi AWS Global Leader Jim Keller said. "As part of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC) Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA), we're co-innovating with AWS to reimagine how these organizations leverage data, cloud and AI to provide crucial, personalized services in a timely manner. This award validates our strategy of infusing AI into our services and solutions to empower government agencies, higher education institutions, nonprofit organizations and healthcare and life sciences organizations and to deliver on their mission of serving their constituents."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

Additionally, there were several data-driven award categories which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

With more than 3,500 cloud-certified professionals, Quantiphi is seamlessly orchestrating AWS cloud capabilities and advanced AI solutions with human ingenuity to architect scalable, sustainable and data-backed business transformation. Visit Quantiphi to learn more.

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

