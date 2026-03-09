Quantiphi Acquires Candyspace to Create an AI-Native Digital Experience Powerhouse

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, today announced the acquisition of Candyspace, a London-based digital product agency whose work reaches millions of users daily through clients such as ITV, Rolls-Royce, Mazda, MS Now and The Royal Mint.

The acquisition expands Quantiphi's presence in the U.K. and European markets and unites two industry leaders at the intersection of artificial intelligence and digital experience design. Together, the companies will create next-generation products that combine Quantiphi's AI expertise with Candyspace's human-centered design and engineering excellence to deliver intelligent, adaptive and emotionally engaging user experiences.

"We are witnessing one of the most profound transformations in computing history," Quantiphi Co-founder Reghu Hariharan said. "Computers can now perceive and understand our world in ways once unimaginable. Bringing together our capabilities, we are not just advancing technology — we are humanizing AI. We are shaping a new paradigm where intelligence is expressed through experiences that feel intuitive, empathetic and deeply personal — systems that truly understand, anticipate and inspire."

The combined company brings together:

Quantiphi's AI Leadership — Deep expertise in Generative, Conversational and Agentic AI, Computer Vision and Natural Language Understanding.

Candyspace's Design and Engineering Heritage — Proven track record creating multi award-winning digital products that empower users and drive measurable business outcomes.

A Shared Vision — To move beyond traditional interfaces and create experiences that evolve alongside the humans they serve.

"Joining forces with Quantiphi at this pivotal moment fills us with extraordinary excitement," Candyspace Managing Director Matt Simpson said. "Our passion has always been to build digital products that are loved by users and drive business outcomes for our clients. With Quantiphi's AI capabilities, we can now create experiences that were once impossible — products that see, learn and respond in real time."

This acquisition strengthens Quantiphi's global delivery capabilities across Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Automotive and Manufacturing, accelerating its vision to make AI accessible and impactful for every business.

TH Global Capital advised Quantiphi on this transaction.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

About Candyspace

Candyspace is a London-based digital product agency that designs, builds, and optimizes high-performing digital products for global brands. From websites and mobile apps to commerce platforms, Candyspace creates experiences that inspire, empower, and enable users worldwide.

