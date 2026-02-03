Quantiphi Recognized as a Leader in 2025 ISG Provider Lens® AWS Ecosystem Partners Report

MARLBOROUGH, MASS., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens® AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for the U.S. and the U.K. in the AWS Enterprise Data Modernization and AI Services quadrant.

This quadrant evaluates service providers' capabilities across four essential domains, namely enterprise data ecosystem, insights and decision-making, agentic AI and GenAI with AWS and customized ML solutions.

The recognition reinforces Quantiphi's position as an AI-first specialist with deep expertise in modernizing legacy technology into production-grade AWS environments. The report highlights Quantiphi's leadership in deploying agentic AI workflows through tools like Amazon Bedrock with AgentCore. It also notes Quantiphi's proprietary IPs — QDox , an AWS-native GenAI-driven intelligent document processing platform and baioniq , a native AWS GenAI platform — as key differentiators in engineering AI-native transformation for enterprises.

"This recognition reflects our AWS-centric expertise in unlocking enterprise outcomes through intelligent automation and AI-infused transformation at scale," Quantiphi AWS Global Leader Jim Keller said. "As a strategic Partner Innovation Alliance member of the Gen AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC), we leverage the latest in AWS technologies to help organizations turn AI investments into competitive advantages, architecting AWS environments built to reach new levels of efficiency and innovation through advanced, value-driven cloud and agentic AI capabilities."

"Quantiphi's deep AWS global partnership and GenAI-driven solutions empower U.S. enterprises to modernize data platforms and enhance customer experience," ISG Research Partner and Lead Analyst Ashwin Gaidhani said. "With advanced enterprise data modernization and AI competencies and agentic AI innovations, Quantiphi delivers impactful outcomes for productivity and transformation across complex business environments."

Additionally, Quantiphi was recognized as a Rising Star in the AWS Enterprise Data Modernization and AI Services quadrant (APAC) and as a Product Challenger in the AWS Professional Services quadrant (U.S.) for its technical strength, dual GenAI competencies and expertise in providing end-to-end guidance to businesses in their AWS cloud journeys, from strategy formulation to large-scale cloud migration.

With more than 3,500 cloud-certified professionals, Quantiphi is seamlessly orchestrating AWS cloud capabilities and advanced AI solutions with human ingenuity to architect scalable, sustainable and data-backed business transformation. Visit Quantiphi to learn more.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

