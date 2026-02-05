Quantiphi Named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT Evaluation for GenAI and Process Automation in Banking

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall 2025 NEAT Evaluation report for GenAI and Process Automation in Banking , highlighting Quantiphi's deep domain expertise in banking and financial services and ability to deliver GenAI-enabled automation across workflows like customer onboarding, document processing, compliance and customer experience modernization.

NelsonHall's report recognizes Quantiphi's AI-led banking transformation services spanning advisory, design and implementation and managed services, enabling financial institutions to modernize legacy processes while adopting GenAI responsibly and at scale. The report also notes Quantiphi's use of proprietary IPs like Dociphi , baioniq and Codeaira and its expertise in accelerating cloud migration using AI and GenAI as key strengths.

"This recognition reflects the trust banks place in Quantiphi as their strategic partner for enterprise-wide AI transformation," Quantiphi Global Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Srikant Venkatesh said. "Our focus has been on embedding AI into the fabric of banking operations so institutions can operate faster and smarter and offer excellent customer experience. Being named a Leader by NelsonHall is a testament to Quantiphi's ability to help banks drive hyper-personalization, amplify knowledge worker productivity and modernize existing processes and platforms through scalable AI-first digital engineering."

"Quantiphi's services for GenAI and process automation in banks enable their clients to transform their operations with design, deployment and managed services for software development and business processes," NelsonHall Program Director for Banking Andy Efstathiou said. "Their portfolio of AI and LLM tools enables banks to transform voice processing, video processing and cloud migration services more efficiently using AI and GenAI."

This recognition reinforces Quantiphi's position as a strategic partner for banks navigating the transition to AI-first, automation-led operating models where GenAI is embedded into everyday processes instead of being layered onto legacy systems. Quantiphi's deep partnerships with hyperscalers and vendors including Google Cloud , AWS , NVIDIA and Snowflake further strengthen its ability to deliver production-grade solutions.

