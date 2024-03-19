Quantiphi Awarded NVIDIA Partner Network AI Service Delivery Partner of the Year for Third Consecutive Time

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company has been awarded with the NVIDIA Partner Network (AI Service Delivery Partner) of the Year , marking the third consecutive time Quantiphi has been awarded for its outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence in delivering NVIDIA technology-powered solutions.

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said the three-year streak of winning the prestigious award, handed to professional services organizations, underscores Quantiphi's proficiency in developing AI solutions on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

"We have consistently led the way in implementing next-gen AI solutions to address unique challenges at the heart of our customers' businesses," Hasan said. "We tackle complex business challenges, prioritizing engineering excellence and subject matter expertise in using various NVIDIA technologies. Quantiphi is eager to continue driving the adoption of NVIDIA products in enterprises across diverse cloud platforms and industries."

Quantiphi Global Head of NVIDIA Practice Siddharth Kotwal said he considers Quantiphi to first be power users, and then delivery partners, of NVIDIA's enterprise products .

"We've been consistently investing in building solutions for our customers using the entire family of NVIDIA GPUs and SDKs, which drastically reduces time to production on the cloud, in the data center and on the edge," Kotwal said. "Quantiphi's recognition as the NVIDIA Partner Network's AI Service Delivery Partner in 2022, 2023 and 2024 underscores the culmination of its AI expertise and cutting-edge innovation in advanced AI technologies."

"Quickly and effectively addressing unique business challenges is top of mind for enterprises everywhere," Craig Weinstein , NVIDIA Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization said. "For the third year, Quantiphi has been awarded the AI Service Delivery Partner of the Year award for its implementation of advanced generative AI technologies, helping provide solutions across industries like life sciences, retail, energy and telecom."

"Winning the AI Service Delivery Partner of the Year award for the third time solidifies Quantiphi's expertise, innovation and dedication to delivering exceptional AI solutions built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise ," Hasan said.

Learn more about Quantiphi's work with NVIDIA and its AI capabilities here .

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Hadley Mayes

Quantiphi

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantiphi