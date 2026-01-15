Quantiphi Granted Patent for Dociphi's AI-Powered Three-Way Comparison Screen, Marking Breakthrough in Enterprise Document Intelligence

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the AI-driven three-way document comparison capability embedded within Dociphi , Quantiphi's generative AI-powered intelligent document management platform.

The patented capability, titled "Validation system and method for concurrent visual validation of two or more electronic documents," powers Dociphi's Comparison Screen, a feature that intelligently compares extracted entities across multiple versions of any document type and offers smart recommendations, enabling users to view all input documents on one side and an AI-generated comparison on the other, instantly locate where each value appears within its contextual location on the original file and resolve discrepancies through a secure Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) workflow. This capability is particularly valuable for insurance workflows such as quote comparison, policy review and discrepancy detection in claims, where accuracy and version control directly influence operational speed and customer experience.

"Receiving this patent is a testament to the sophistication and depth of Dociphi's core AI architecture," Quantiphi Product Owner of Dociphi Arunima Gautam said. "The comparison screen is designed to handle the real-world variability of enterprise documents. It surfaces differences across versions and shows exactly where every value appears in its contextual location. Combined with dynamic HITL and continuous learning, Dociphi delivers unmatched transparency, control and accuracy for mission-critical processes across insurance and financial services."

"This patent reinforces Dociphi's position as a foundational platform for enterprise-wide document automation," Quantiphi Global Head of BFSI Srikant Venkatesh said. "For insurers and financial institutions, it translates into faster turnaround times, reduced cost of operations, fewer downstream errors and significantly improved compliance. Whether it's underwriting intake, claims adjudication, bordereaux processing or regulatory reporting, Dociphi's comparison capabilities bring consistency, audit readiness and scalability across the entire document ecosystem."

The patent grant further strengthens Dociphi's position as an advanced, template-free, AI-powered platform built to manage document variability at scale, delivering consistent, high-accuracy outputs while continuously improving through user-driven learning loops.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

