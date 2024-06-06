Quantiphi Launches Two Generative AI Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace

baioniq and Dociphi, built with NVIDIA NIM microservices for generative AI applications, will be available June 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 today that baioniq, its groundbreaking generative AI platform and Dociphi, its intelligent document processing SaaS platform, will be available on Snowflake Marketplace June 4, 2024, empowering enterprises across industries to automate workflows and revolutionize business processes through the power of generative AI.

Quantiphi Snowflake Alliance Executive Sponsor Bhaskar Kalita said both baioniq and Dociphi's availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable enterprises to transform business processes and workforce productivity.

"With baioniq now available on Snowflake Marketplace, enterprises can unlock greater potential through task automation," Kalita said. "Delivered using a combination of Quantiphi's generative AI capabilities, NVIDIA's AI Enterprise software platform and powered by Snowpark Container Services, baioniq enables customers to harness and utilize the latent power within their data more effectively."

Quantiphi Product Owner for Dociphi, Arunima Gautam said "Dociphi's document extraction models, which are patent-pending and award-winning, are modernizing the once-document-heavy business workloads and driving unprecedented operational efficiencies."

"With the Snowflake Native App Framework and its support for Snowpark Container Services, customers can bring Dociphi and baioniq to their data in Snowflake and run them within the security and governance perimeter of their Snowflake account," Snowflake Head of Collaboration and Horizon Prasanna Krishnan said. "Quantiphi enables customers to seamlessly get valuable AI-powered insights from their data in the AI Data Cloud."

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at https://quantiphi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

