Quantiphi Named A Major Player in Worldwide Data Modernization Services by IDC MarketScape

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Modernization Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US51234424, September 2024).

According to the report, "IDC considers Quantiphi's strategies around offerings, client adoption, and sales and distribution as key strengths. Quantiphi also showcased strengths in achieving business outcomes for clients with data modernization services through case studies across a variety of geographies, industries, and business functions."

"As the data modernization landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, we believe this recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and transformation," Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said. "With Codeaira , our own AI-powered developer agent, we are leveraging generative AI to redefine data modernization as both a lift-and-shift exercise and a transformational process that accelerates timelines from months to weeks. This marks a fundamental shift in how we approach IT services, transitioning to a Tech-Services-a-Software model (#TSaaS) that empowers businesses to unlock value faster."

"Quantiphi's industrialized, IP-driven approach to delivering data modernization solutions, including industry-specific data model and consumption frameworks and Gen AI-based automation tools, addresses enterprise buyers' needs of minimizing technical complexity and accelerating implementation processes," IDC Senior Research Director, Enterprise Intelligence Services, Jennifer Hamel said. "Additionally, the company helps its customers drive ongoing business value from their data through its advisory workshops, change management and post-production managed services for DataOps and system support."

According to the report, "Quantiphi's AI-first digital engineering services background, portfolio of repeatable IP and accelerators, and partnerships with major cloud providers, such as Google and AWS , enable the company to deliver infrastructure and data solutions for clients."

Hasan said Quantiphi's use of Codeaira is revolutionizing the modernization lifecycle, driving innovation at scale.

"By combining deep industry expertise with AI-powered automation, we're enabling enterprises to drive digital transformation at a scale and speed never seen before," Hasan said.

