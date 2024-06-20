Quantiphi Named Among Top 200 in CRN 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Quantiphi on the 2024 Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's annual ranking recognizing the largest solution providers by revenue, with operations in North America.

The list is a prominent benchmark for many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion. Quantiphi was ranked 161 on the list

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said inclusion in CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List is a privilege for Quantiphi and reflects the company's dedication to pioneering AI-driven solutions.

"It is gratifying to see that the hard work we've put into Quantiphi and the strong partnerships we've forged have allowed us to build more than 2,500 AI systems for 400-plus customers across nine industries," Hasan said. "We're honored to be recognized for our game-changing AI innovation and the impactful enterprise value we continue to deliver to our customers."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at https://quantiphi.com/ and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

