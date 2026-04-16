Quantiphi Named First Preferred Amazon Quick SI Partner by AWS Generative AI Innovation Center

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been named as the First Preferred Amazon Quick Global SI Partner by the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAI IC) Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA), enabling Quantiphi to modernize data strategies with Agentic AI and transform enterprise productivity for customers worldwide.

Through the launch of Quick, AWS introduced an intelligent workplace assistant that connects to systems and data to learn how businesses work. It powers employee productivity and workforce transformation by adapting with every interaction, delivering personalized insights and proactive recommendations and taking action. Quantiphi is investing in Line of Business (LOB) and industry-specific solutions through its expanded Innovation Center collaboration, and part of that initiative is the company's broader deployment of Quick across its AWS business landscape.

"Quick enables us to deliver agentic AI solutions that drive tangible business outcomes, from automating complex workflows to unlocking insights," Quantiphi AWS Global CEO Jim Keller said. "This First Preferred Amazon Quick SI Partner designation strengthens our ability to scale these outcomes across our customer base and accelerate enterprise adoption of production-ready agentic AI."

The Innovation Center connects organizations with AWS AI/ML Science Advisory and Strategy experts to help them envision, identify and develop generative AI solutions. The Innovation Center's Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA) combines its proven methodology with Quantiphi's extensive domain expertise to address challenges like operational inefficiencies, customer engagement gaps and innovation roadblocks through scalable generative AI use cases.

"By continuing to collaborate closely with AWS and the Generative AI Innovation Center to bring Quick solutions to the AWS marketplace, Quantiphi will have the ability to drive faster, more impactful outcomes for end-users across functions including HR, Finance, Sales and Marketing, solving what matters and enabling scalable transformation for businesses," Keller said.

"Leveraging the GenAI IC's "Live in 45" methodology, Quantiphi accelerates Time to Value by deploying Quick agents and automation into production within 45 days, turning high impact use cases into measurable business outcomes across lines of business," AWS GenAI IC Forward Deployment Engineering and Quick Leader Shaun Collett said. "This rapid delivery framework, combined with Quantiphi's deep domain expertise and the GenAI Innovation Center's proven approach, enables enterprise workforce transformation at scale."

Since its inception, the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center has helped more than 1,000 organizations achieve business success with AI. As a member of the Partner Innovation Alliance, Quantiphi is contributing its resources and expertise to amplify these efforts, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of generative AI and drive sustainable growth and innovation at scale.

Learn more about how Quantiphi's AWS cloud capabilities and advanced AI solutions are transforming enterprises across the globe.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE Quantiphi