Quantiphi Receives AIFinTech100 Recognition for Fourth Consecutive Year

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 19 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company today announced that AIFINTECH 100 has again recognized it as one of the "world's most innovative companies developing AI technologies in financial services'' for its innovation, expertise and ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the financial services industry.

The list , selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts, is highly regarded by technology executives and financial investors, as companies that are reshaping the future of finance through pioneering AI applications. Companies undergo assessments based on the industry challenges they address, the innovation their AI technology solutions offer and their impact on the value chain.

Quantiphi Global Head of Financial Services and Insurance Bhaskar Kalita said Quantiphi is honored to be recognized for its AI-powered financial services offerings.

"Being recognized as an AIFintech100 company four times , sequentially, is unprecedented and underscores Quantiphi's commitment, expertise and innovative spirit," Kalita said. "This recognition marks another milestone for Quantiphi and reconfirms our unwavering dedication to drive the industry forward."

Quantiphi's AI-driven fintech solutions are characterized by innovation, reliability and a proven ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial industry.

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at https://quantiphi.com/ and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

