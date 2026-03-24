Quantiphi Recognized in HFS Challenger Series for Advancing Services-as-Software™ Delivery Model

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been named in the HFS Challenger Series for its operationalization of the Services-as-Software™ (SaS) model through its Technology Services-as-a-Software (TSaaS) framework.

HFS Research's report recognizes Quantiphi as a strong reference point for what SaS looks like in practice, highlighting its structural shift away from traditional labor-led services towards a platform-infused, outcome-based delivery model. HFS Research also notes Quantiphi's use of IPs like Codeaira and baioniq in conjunction with creative commercial constructs to industrialize delivery and scale modernization and AI adoption initiatives.

"This recognition validates our shift to the Technology Services-as-a-Software (TSaaS) model, where we define clear units of work, automate execution with platform enablers like Codeaira and align commercials to outcomes instead of hours," Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said. "It's a deliberate move away from the legacy headcount-defined delivery model towards an approach where AI-native platforms and an accelerated operating model make business transformation repeatable, predictable and scalable."

"Enterprises are under increasing pressure to move beyond AI pilots and deliver governed, production-grade outcomes at scale," HFS Research Practice Leader Hansa Iyengar said. "What stands out about Quantiphi is its attempt to operationalize Services-as-Software through its Technology Services-as-Software model, which combines platform-led delivery with commercial constructs that tie value to measurable outcomes rather than effort."

This recognition underscores Quantiphi's continued evolution as an AI-first digital engineering company focused on bringing Services-as-Software™ (SaS) economics into mainstream delivery, enabling enterprises to scale AI and modernization initiatives beyond pilots while maintaining transparency and cost discipline.

Visit Quantiphi.com to learn more about Quantiphi's award-winning data and AI-led transformation solutions and services.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE Quantiphi