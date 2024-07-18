Quantiphi's Enterprise-Ready Generative AI Platform baioniq Now Available Through Trial Subscription

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company today announced its generative AI platform baioniq is available as a trial subscription on Quantiphi.com for enterprises, small teams and individuals to see first-hand how generative AI can transform their organizations.

Quantiphi's baioniq trial offers two trial plans, Starter and Enterprise. The Starter subscription allows adopters to explore the platform's robust generative AI features like document uploading, content generation, summarization, parameter fine-tuning, assistance and discovery modes, model management and more for a nominal fee before fully committing to the Enterprise level.

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said the trial subscription allows enterprises that may be considering generative AI to try baioniq through a Starter plan.

"The trial is a great opportunity for teams to see how baioniq 's generative AI capabilities can help them transform unstructured, but business-viable data into actions that unlock enterprise value," Hasan said.

Quantiphi Product Lead for baioniq, Kanishk Mehta said baioniq customers see a 50 percent increase in organizational productivity for content extraction and code-related tasks alone.

"We're also observing a 60 percent improvement in task automation and an 80 percent reduction in content summarization efforts, thereby freeing up more time for innovation," Mehta said.

baioniq, which supports 16-plus models, is designed to be swiftly adopted and integrated with systems like Sharepoint, Workday, Salesforce, ServiceNow etc., while ensuring data privacy. baioniq addresses critical issues enterprises often encounter in Large Language Models (LLM), like lack of domain understanding, hallucinations, data security and it fine-tunes the models responsibly and ethically. It also meets stringent compliance and security standards like HIPAA, SOC2 Type 1, and 2. baioniq is also available on Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and it can be integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results.

