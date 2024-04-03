Quantiphi's Generative AI Platform, baioniq, Honored with 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, has announced The Business Intelligence Group has awarded its transformational generative AI platform, baioniq , with the prestigious, Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards 2024 in the "Generative AI product" category, which recognizes organizations, products or individuals who leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to solve real-world challenges.

baioniq , is an enterprise-ready generative AI platform that empowers organizations to supercharge the productivity of their workforce across industries by applying generative AI to their tasks. baioniq automates workflows, manages data and revolutionizes core business operations through generative AI , enabling organizations to overcome prior limitations, increase productivity and access latent potential stored within their data to drive quantifiable business improvements.

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said he's proud of Quantiphi and the baioniq team for the tireless work that has taken the generative AI platform from a mere idea on paper to an award-winning tool that provides enterprises with a significant competitive advantage.

"This award marks a major win for baioniq and for our many customers who have leveraged the power of generative AI," Hasan said. "It speaks volumes about the robustness and market resonance of baioniq and Quantiphi 's reputation as an AI leader helping our customers unlock enterprise value through generative AI."

"As Artificial Intelligence continues to play a pivotal role in shaping our lives, we are delighted to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of companies like Quantiphi and their revolutionary product baioniq," Business Intelligence Group Chief Nominations Officer Maria Jimenez said. "Their dedication to excellence and groundbreaking AI applications have earned them this esteemed recognition."

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group aims to recognize true talent and superior performance in the business world. Their award programs are judged by experienced business executives and reward companies whose achievements stand out in their respective domains.

Media Contact:

Hadley Mayes

Quantiphi

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantiphi