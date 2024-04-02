Quantix Acquires CLX Logistics

Acquisition Creates the Largest Chemical Market Focused 3PL Globally

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix SCS ("Quantix") , a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") and North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has acquired CLX Logistics ("CLX" or the "Company"). CLX has a 25+ year history of providing transportation management systems, managed services, supply chain consulting, brokerage, liquid bulk 3PL, intermodal, rail, international services and industry-leading technology and analytics products to customers across North America and Europe. CLX handles $500 million worth of freight each year.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Quantix has an extensive supply chain services offering for the chemical industry. The addition of CLX bolsters this offering, adding a robust technology suite and managed supply chain solutions to support customers around the world across all modes. Quantix and CLX collectively form a platform with more than $2 billion in logistics spend and have approximately 5,400 owned assets, over 40 distribution centers and rail terminals, and 3,300 partner carrier relationships. The acquisition will grow Quantix's presence in North American and European markets, making the combined company one of the world's largest providers in the nearly $100 billion global chemical supply chain logistics market.

"This deal is a significant step for Quantix as a leader in the chemical 3PL market and will bring meaningful value to our customers as we integrate a wide-ranging set of offerings, technology and analytics products into our portfolio," said Chris Ball, President and CEO of Quantix. "We're proud to have the CLX team as part of the Quantix family of companies, and congratulate founder J. Stephen Hamilton on the exceptional business he has built."

"You'd be hard-pressed to find a company that better understands the logistics needs of the chemical industry than Quantix," said J. Stephen Hamilton, Founder and Chairman of the Board at CLX Logistics. "We look forward to helping them build even further on what, and how, they deliver for customers through our global presence, advanced chemical logistics expertise and commitment to customer success."

"The CLX team has created a comprehensive suite of solutions that accent our existing offerings to our valued customers," said Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point. "Expanding our 3PL offering by adding liquid capabilities was an important pillar of our value creation plan, and by partnering with CLX we have become one of the largest chemical 3PL companies in our network. We look forward to continuing to deliver a full suite of services to our customers."

Wind Point acquired Quantix (formerly known as A&R Logistics) in 2019 in partnership with board Co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016, with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from President to President and CEO in 2021.

CLX represents the tenth acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and chemical bulk transportation, warehousing, export and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, American Trailer Rental Group, Valicor Environmental Services, Smart Care, FreshEdge and D&H United.

Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to Quantix.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with 80+ locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About CLX Logistics

CLX Logistics, LLC, the world leader in chemical supply chain solutions, is a leading provider of comprehensive chemical logistics management, technology, and supply chain consulting services. With offices in North America and Europe, CLX Logistics leverages a broad range of industry expertise, best-of-breed technology, and a personalized, high-touch approach to deliver measurable, sustainable value. For more information, visit www.CLXLogistics.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $7 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. Founded in 1984, Wind Point is one of the oldest private equity firms in Chicago and an early adopter in developing a partnership model to align with top operating talent in private equity investments. Today, the firm's Executive Advisor Partner ("EAP") program is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm's investment process.

Wind Point targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. Since inception, Wind Point has deployed ten private equity buyout funds in partnership with leading institutional investors around the world, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds and family offices.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

